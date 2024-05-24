Evoke Super 50 Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Evoke Super 50 Cup is a domestic women’s cricket competition in Ireland. It’s a 50-over tournament where a total of three sides will compete for the title. The competition begins on Sunday, May 26, and a total of nine games will be played.

Three teams, namely, the Dragons Women, the Typhoons Women and the Scorchers Women will compete in the tournament. All games will be played at the CIYMS Cricket Club Ground Circular Road Belmont in Belfast from May 26 to August 4.

The opening game will see the Dragons Women take on the Typhoons Women, who are the defending champions. They beat the Scorchers Women in the final last year.

Rebecca Stokell will be leading the Typhoons Women in the Evoke Super 50 Cup 2024. The likes of Ava Canning, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey are the experienced players in the side and they will play a key role for the defending champions in the upcoming edition.

The Dragons Women will be led by Amy Hunter. Orla Prendergast, Sarah Black, Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly will be representing the Dragons in the Evoke Super 50 Cup 2024. The Dragons Women have failed to win the title since 2019 and will be looking to go all the way this time.

Experienced Irish player Leah Paul has been handed the responsibility of leading the Scorchers Women in the upcoming edition of the Evoke Super 50 Cup. Gaby Lewis, Shauna Kavanagh, Jane Maguire, Modester Mupachikwa are the vital players in the Scorchers squad.

Evoke Super 50 Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 26, Sunday

Match 1 – Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women - 03:15 PM

June 2, Sunday

Match 2 – Scorchers Women vs Dragons Women – 03:15 PM

June 9, Sunday

Match 3 – Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women – 03:15 PM

July 17, Wednesday

Match 4 – Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women – 03:15 PM

July 21, Sunday

Match 5 – Dragons Women vs Scorchers Women – 03:15 PM

July 24, Wednesday

Match 6 – Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women – 03:15 PM

July 28, Sunday

Match 7 – Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women – 03:15 PM

July 31, Wednesday

Match 8 – Scorchers Women vs Dragons Women – 03:15 PM

August 4, Sunday

Match 9 – Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women – 03:15 PM

Evoke Super 50 Cup 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch all the action of the Evoke Super 50 Cup 2024 on the FanCode app and website.

Evoke Super 50 Cup 2024: Full Squads

Dragons Women

Amy Hunter (c), Sarah Black, Emily Calvert, Alana Dalzell, Mollie Devine, Tahlia Dunne, Aoife Fisher, Jemma Gillan, Abbi Harrison, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Kia McCartney, Lucy McGranaghan, Cara Murra, Orla Prendergast, Millie Spence, Claudia Green, Elise Noble

Scorchers Women

Leah Paul (c), Sibha Bhoja, Christina Coulter Reilly, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Isabel Light, Sophie MacMahon, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Ellie McGee, Genevieve Morrissey, Alice Tector, Siuin Woods, Modester Mupachikwa, Clare Webber

Typhoons Women

Rebecca Stokell (c), Ally Boucher, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Joanna Loughran, Lara McBride, Isabelle Mclean, Julie McNally, Freya Sargent, Annabel Squires, Sinead Thomson, Alice Walsh, Ocean Bartlett, Anna Gaging, Robyn Searle

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback