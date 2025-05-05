Evoke Super Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The premier domestic 50-over competition of Ireland, Evoke Super Series 2025, began on May 4, with the participation of three teams, namely Scorchers Women, Typhoons Women and Dragons Women. Christina Coulter Reilly, Jane Maguire and Amy Hunter will lead the sides, respectively.

Ad

Although the competition will consist of only nine games, it will run over seven weeks. Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow, The Lawn in Waringstown, and Wallace Park in Lisburn will host the tournament.

The 2024 edition of the tournament witnessed Scorchers emerge as the champions under the leadership of Leah Paul. However, Paul will represent the Typhoons this year. Orla Prendergast (394 runs) and Alice Tector (13) were the finest batters and bowlers for the side, respectively, last season.

Ad

Trending

Each team is scheduled to play against the other two teams thrice, and the table-toppers will be adjudged as the winner of the tournament.

Evoke Super Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, May 4

Match 1 - Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Sunday, May 11

Match 2 - Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Sunday, May 18

Match 3 - Dragons Women vs Scorchers Women, Lisburn, 3:15 PM

Ad

Sunday, May 25

Match 4 - Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women, Waringstown, 3:15 PM

Sunday, June 1

Match 5 - Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 6 - Scorchers Women vs Dragons Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Sunday, June 15

Match 7 - Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Wednesday, June 18

Match 8 - Dragons Women vs Scorchers Women, Lisburn, 3:15 PM

Wednesday, June 25

Match 9 - Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Evoke Super Series 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The Cricket Ireland YouTube channel will live-stream all games of the tournament.

Ad

Evoke Super Series 2025: Full Squads

Scorchers Women

Christina Coulter Reilly (c), Lucy Barry, Sibha Bhoja, Molly Butterly, Ava Canning, Tahlia Dunne, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Genevieve Morrissey, Sarah Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Alice Tector, Ciara Gibson.

Typhoons Women

Jane Maguire (c), Zara Craig, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Arisha Foysal, Joanna Loughran, Ellie McGee, Isabelle Mclean, Julie McNally, Leah Paul, Freya Sargent, Annabel Squires, Rebecca Stokell, Sinead Thomson, Alice Walsh, Robyn Searle.

Ad

Dragons Women

Amy Hunter (c), Mansi Bhavar, Sarah Black, Emily Calvert, Alana Dalzell, Aoife Fisher, Abbi Harrison, Jenny Jackson, Arlene Kelly, Rebecca Lowe, Kia McCartney, Lucy McGranaghan, Cara Murray, Lucy Neely, Orla Prendergast, Millie Spence, Ella Wasson, Ella Marsh, Bella Armstrong

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️