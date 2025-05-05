  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Evoke Super Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Evoke Super Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 05, 2025 12:49 IST
Leah Paul and Gaby Lewis (Images via Getty)
Leah Paul and Gaby Lewis (Images via Getty)

The premier domestic 50-over competition of Ireland, Evoke Super Series 2025, began on May 4, with the participation of three teams, namely Scorchers Women, Typhoons Women and Dragons Women. Christina Coulter Reilly, Jane Maguire and Amy Hunter will lead the sides, respectively.

Ad

Although the competition will consist of only nine games, it will run over seven weeks. Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow, The Lawn in Waringstown, and Wallace Park in Lisburn will host the tournament.

The 2024 edition of the tournament witnessed Scorchers emerge as the champions under the leadership of Leah Paul. However, Paul will represent the Typhoons this year. Orla Prendergast (394 runs) and Alice Tector (13) were the finest batters and bowlers for the side, respectively, last season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Each team is scheduled to play against the other two teams thrice, and the table-toppers will be adjudged as the winner of the tournament.

Evoke Super Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, May 4

Match 1 - Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Sunday, May 11

Match 2 - Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Sunday, May 18

Match 3 - Dragons Women vs Scorchers Women, Lisburn, 3:15 PM

Ad

Sunday, May 25

Match 4 - Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women, Waringstown, 3:15 PM

Sunday, June 1

Match 5 - Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 6 - Scorchers Women vs Dragons Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Sunday, June 15

Match 7 - Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Wednesday, June 18

Match 8 - Dragons Women vs Scorchers Women, Lisburn, 3:15 PM

Wednesday, June 25

Match 9 - Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Wicklow, 3:15 PM

Evoke Super Series 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The Cricket Ireland YouTube channel will live-stream all games of the tournament.

Ad

Evoke Super Series 2025: Full Squads

Scorchers Women

Christina Coulter Reilly (c), Lucy Barry, Sibha Bhoja, Molly Butterly, Ava Canning, Tahlia Dunne, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Genevieve Morrissey, Sarah Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Alice Tector, Ciara Gibson.

Typhoons Women

Jane Maguire (c), Zara Craig, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Arisha Foysal, Joanna Loughran, Ellie McGee, Isabelle Mclean, Julie McNally, Leah Paul, Freya Sargent, Annabel Squires, Rebecca Stokell, Sinead Thomson, Alice Walsh, Robyn Searle.

Ad

Dragons Women

Amy Hunter (c), Mansi Bhavar, Sarah Black, Emily Calvert, Alana Dalzell, Aoife Fisher, Abbi Harrison, Jenny Jackson, Arlene Kelly, Rebecca Lowe, Kia McCartney, Lucy McGranaghan, Cara Murray, Lucy Neely, Orla Prendergast, Millie Spence, Ella Wasson, Ella Marsh, Bella Armstrong

About the author
Sportz Connect

Sportz Connect

Twitter icon

Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications