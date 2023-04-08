Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023, Match 11, Barmy Army vs Warriors: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 11th game of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 will see Barmy Army lock horns with Warriors at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon.

Barmy Army, captained by Lauren Winfield Hill, are third in the standings with seven points and a net run rate of 0.498. They're coming off a ten-wicket win against Tornadoes. After being asked to chase down 161, Barmy Army romped home with 22 deliveries to spare. Winfield-Hill was on top of her game, scoring 120 off 64 balls with 17 fours and five sixes.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are atop the points table with ten points and a net run rate of 2.109 courtesy of two wins in three games. They're coming off a three-run win over Spirit.

After being put in to bat first, Warriors scored 118 in 17.4 overs, thanks to Ellie Johnston’s 40 off 24. Thereafter, the Warriors restricted their opponents to 115-8.

Barmy Army Women vs Warriors Women Match Details

Match: Barmy Army Women vs Warriors Women, Match 11, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 9, 2023; 11:45 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Barmy Army Women vs Warriors Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kowloon Cricket Club has been a decent one for batters. The team winning the toss should opt to field first.

Barmy Army Women vs Warriors Women Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark, and the humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Barmy Army Women vs Warriors Women Probable XIs

Barmy Army Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Nigar Sultana Joty, Kavisha Egodage, Shemaine Campbelle, Roberta Avery, Fatima Sana, Tara Norris, Rubine Chhetry, Laura Cardoso, Keenu Gill

Warriors Women

Ellie Johnston, Phoebe Litchfield, Mignon du Preez, Tanya Ruma, Sindhu Sriharsha (C & WK), Kathryn Bryce, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Esha Oza, Jess Kerr, Shamilia Connell, Alison Siu

Barmy Army Women vs Warriors Women Match Prediction

Both teams are yet to lose and have strong batting lineup. The chasing side should win.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

Barmy Army Women vs Warriors Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Laura Wolvaardt to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes