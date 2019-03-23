×
Fantain ropes in Suresh Raina as brand ambassador

IANS
NEWS
News
6   //    23 Mar 2019, 17:36 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Cricketer Suresh Raina seen at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, on Jan 24, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Fantasy Sports company -- ‘Fantain has announced the signing of ace cricketer Suresh Raina as its brand ambassador.

The left-handed batsman will be the face of the company across all its brand communication campaigns starting March 2019, ahead of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Commenting on his association, Raina said: "Fantain offers a great way for sports fans to experience fantasy sports. I am delighted to be associated with a company that provides a fantastic opportunity for sports enthusiasts to come closer to the game."

Co-founder and CEO of Fantain Anand Ramachandran said: "Suresh Raina is a legend in his own right and we are delighted to be associated with him. His sheer talent, teamwork and energy have won several matches for India and CSK. This partnership is a perfect fit for us, as we build a platform based on trust and transparency. We wish Suresh the best of luck for this IPL and beyond."

Raina is the first Indian batsman to score a century in all three formats in international cricket and was a significant part of India's winning squad in the 2011 World Cup. He is the leading run-scorer across IPL's 11 seasons and a critical team member of the three-time winner and defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

IANS
NEWS
