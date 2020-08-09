Finland T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 8 (Updated)

The Finland T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase with the champions to be crowned today. All the four teams played two encounters each on August 8, with their final group stage matches scheduled for today.

The last two league stage matches would be followed by the eliminator between the second and third-placed teams in the points table. The winner of that clash will take on the group toppers in the all-important final to decide the championship winners.

Helsinki Cricket Club are in the prime position to top the group and qualify for the finals of the Finland T10 League 2020. Having defeated SKK Rapids and Empire Blades in their first two league encounters, they would be up against the supposedly weaker Greater Helsinki Markhors in their final group match. A win in this clash would assure them of a place in the final.

Empire Blades and SKK Rapids have 2 points each, both having registered a win against Greater Helsinki Markhors while losing their respective encounters against Helsinki Cricket Club. They would be facing each other in the second match of the day, which might prove to be a dress rehearsal for the eliminator unless Greater Helsinki Markhors cause a major upset by beating Helsinki Cricket Club.

Greater Helsinki Markhors are eliminated from the race for a spot in the knockout matches of the Finland T10 League 2020 after having lost both their matches on August 8 against Empire Blades and SKK Rapids. They would be playing for pride against Helsinki Cricket Club in the first match of the day.

Following is the points table of the Finland T10 League 2020 after the first day of the league stage matches -

Finland T10 League 2020 Points Table

Finland T10 League 2020 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Finland T10 League Highest run-scorers

Vanraaj Padhaal of Empire Blades is the top run-scorer after the first day of action in the Finland T10 League 2020. He has amassed 84 runs in the two matches he has played, with a 43-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 200.00 and include 7 fours and 4 sixes.

Faheem Nellancheri of Helsinki Cricket Club is second on the list of highest run-getters. He has scored a total of 72 runs in the two matches so far, with 50 being his highest score. Nellancheri has an excellent strike rate of 225.00 and has struck 5 fours and the same number of sixes.

Jordan O'Brien of SKK Rapids occupies the third spot on this list. He has 67 runs to his credit with a 37-run inning as his highest score. O'Brien's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 279.16 and comprise 4 fours and 7 hits over the rope.

With four matches to be played today and one of the teams supposed to play three matches on the day, any of the other players could leapfrog the top three to emerge as the top run-scorer of the Finland T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Finland T10 League Highest wicket-takers

Uday Nandini of Empire Blades is the highest wicket-taker after the four matches to date in the Finland T10 League 2020. He has scalped 4 wickets with a spell of 3/31 as his best bowling effort. But he has been quite expensive with an economy rate of 12.70.

Abbas Butt, Hemanathan Kumar and Peter Gallagher have taken 3 wickets each to be the joint second-highest wicket-takers. Butt of Helsinki Cricket Club is placed second on the list due to his superior combination of strike rate and average.

Butt has 3/28 as his best figures and has proved to be expensive with an economy rate of 13.00. Empire Blades' Kumar, who occupies the third spot, has delivered the best bowling spell (3/21) of the league so far but has conceded a whopping 17.33 runs per over.

With a number of bowlers bunched close together, all of them would fancy their chances of emerging as the top wicket-taker of the Finland T10 League 2020.