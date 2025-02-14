Full list of Chennai Rhinos players for Celebrity Cricket League 2025 ft. Arya and Bharath

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) has returned with its much-anticipated 11th edition that commenced on February 8. Featuring eight teams, the tournament will once again bring together cinema and cricket in an exhilarating sporting spectacle. Among the participating teams are the Chennai Rhinos, owned by K. Ganga Prasad, representing the Tamil film industry.

A cornerstone of the CCL, the Chennai Rhinos have been part of the league since its inception and have enjoyed significant success. They were crowned champions in 2011 and 2012, securing back-to-back titles by defeating the Karnataka Bulldozers.

In 2015, they reached the final but finished as runners-up after a hard-fought battle against the Telugu Warriors. In the previous edition, the Rhinos made it to the playoffs but fell short against the Mumbai Heroes.

The Chennai Rhinos are determined to reclaim the CCL title in the ongoing 2025 season. Their campaign began on February 8 with their opening match against the defending champions, Bengal Tigers, at the KSCA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It didn't get off to a good start for the southern franchise as the Tigers won the match by 13 runs.

In the second phase, they will face their arch-rivals, Karnataka Bulldozers and Telugu Warriors, in Hyderabad. Their final league-stage encounter will be against the Bhojpuri Dabanggs in Surat, where they aim to secure a playoff berth and move one step closer to the championship.

With a legacy of excellence and a strong squad, the Chennai Rhinos are set to make a resounding impact in CCL 2025, striving to add another trophy to their decorated history.

Chennai Rhinos squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2025

Here is the Chennai Rhinos' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2025:

Arya Ashok Selvan (c), Bharath, Shaam, Bose Venkat, Hemachandran, Kalaiyarasan, Mahendran, Nandha, Prithvi, Ramana, Sanjay Bharathi, Shanthanu, Sharran, Uday Kumar, Vikranth, Vishnu

