FY vs RSXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Club T10, Match 10

The 10th match of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will see Fatehgarh Yodhas (FY) square off against the Royal Striker XI (RSXI) at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, February 24.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FY vs RSXI Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Fatehgarh Yodhas won their last match against the Kayamganj Royals by six wickets. The Royal Striker XI, on the other hand, lost their last match against the DK Super Kings by 54 runs.

The Royal Striker XI will give it their all to win the match, but Fatehgarh Yodhas are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FY vs RSXI Match Details

The 10th match of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will be played on February 24 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh.

The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FY vs RSXI, Match 10

Date and Time: 24th February 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Shamshwadi Fighters and Ganga Warriors, where a total of 216 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

FY vs RSXI Form Guide

FY - W

RSXI - L

FY vs RSXI Probable Playing XI

FY Playing XI

No injury updates

Shahwaz Rafiq (c), Saurabh Kumar, Nasir Khan, Pargat Bhullar (wk), Varun Kumar, Mohd Zahid, Ankit Chauhan, Mohd Azeem, Kuldeep Singh, Mohd. Saqib, Pawan Suyal

RSXI Playing XI

No injury updates

Aditya Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Pratik Gupta, Ashu Kashyap (wk), Akash Maurya, Tushar, Nikhil Sharma (c), Shariq Khan, Vipin Yadav, Sukhdev Chaudhary, Nitin Kumar

FY vs RSXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Bhullar

P Bhullar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Kashyap is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Tushar

S Rafiq and Tushar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Kumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Kumar

K Singh and V Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Chaudhary is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Kumar and V Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Chauhan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FY vs RSXI match captain and vice-captain choices

S Kumar

S Kumar will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He scored 76 runs in the last match.

V Kumar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Kumar as he will bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for FY vs RSXI, Match 10

V Kumar

S Kumar

V Yadav

Tushar

K Singh

Fatehgarh Yodhas vs Royal Striker XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs.

Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fatehgarh Yodhas vs Royal Striker XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Bhullar, A Kashyap

Batters: Tushar, S Kumar, S Rafiq

All-rounders: V Kumar, S Chaudhary, K Singh

Bowlers: V Kumar, A Chauhan, A Kumar

Fatehgarh Yodhas vs Royal Striker XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Kashyap

Batters: Tushar, S Kumar, S Rafiq, M Azeem

All-rounders: V Kumar, S Chaudhary, K Singh

Bowlers: V Kumar, A Chauhan, A Kumar

Poll : 0 votes