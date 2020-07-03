×
Shannon Gabriel named in West Indies squad for England Test series

  • Shannon Gabriel has been drafted into the 15-man West Indies Test squad.
  • Gabriel bowled impressively in the two inter-squad warm-up matches at Old Trafford.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 03 Jul 2020, 12:22 IST
West Indies Warm Up Match
West Indies Warm Up Match

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who has recovered from ankle surgery, has been drafted into the 15-man West Indies squad for the Test series against England beginning on July 8 in Southampton.

Shannon Gabirel’s inclusion has come on the back of his impressive performances in the two inter-squad warm-up matches at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old bowled in three innings and took eight wickets for 122 runs.

With his inclusion, the visitors’ pack attack looks strong, with the likes of captain Jason Holder, Chemar Holder, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Raymon Reifer.

“I am delighted that we are able to add Shannon to the Test squad. He has shown that he is fit and ready, he will add experience, firepower and potency to the bowling unit,” Roger Harper, Cricket West Indies selector said as per PTI.

Shannon Gabriel's career so far

Shannon Gabriel made his Test debut at Lord’s in May 2012 and has so far played 45 matches taking 133 wickets. His best performance – 8-62 – against Sri Lanka, came two years ago. Shannon Gabriel ended the match with figures of 13-121.

This series will mark the resumption of international cricket which was suspended in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This was also be the first international series where the new rules related to COVID-19 will be seen – the ban of saliva to keep the ball shining, among others.

In the practice matches too, the players were seen taking precautions. High-fives were replaced by elbow dabs and sanitizers were used frequently. The substitute fielder carrying drinks was also seen wearing hand gloves.

West Indies Test Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

Published 03 Jul 2020, 12:22 IST
West Indies Cricket Shannon Gabriel
