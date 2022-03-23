GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022, Match 10: Oman Women vs Kuwait Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live streaming details

Oman Women will take on Kuwait Women at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in the 10th match of the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022.

Oman Women, led by Fiza, are currently placed second in the points table with two wins from three games. After beating Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, they lost to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 109 runs on Tuesday, March 22. After opting to bat first, the UAE amassed a massive score of 204 for four.

Esha Oza top-scored for them with a 31-ball knock of 67, laced with five fours and as many sixes. Bhakti Shetty, Saya Channa, Sameera Khan and Priyanka Mendonca picked up one wicket apiece. Shetty and Fiza put on 60 for the opening wicket, but Oman were restricted to 95 for seven.

Kuwait Women, led by Amna Tariq, are placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of 0.939. They will go into the game after beating Qatar Women by nine wickets on Tuesday. After being put into field first, Kuwait got Qatar out for 73 in 18.2 overs.

Maryam Omar picked up four wickets for Kuwait. Mariamma Hyder and Amna Tariq also picked up two wickets apiece. After her four-wicket haul, Omar scored 40 off 44 balls with six fours to go and helped Kuwait chase down the target with 37 balls left. Priyada Murali also made 24 useful runs.

Oman Women vs Kuwait Women Match Details:

Match: Oman Women vs Kuwait Women, Match 10, GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2022

Date and Time: March 24, 2022, Tuesday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2)

Bahrain Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Oman has been a decent one for batting. Bowlers need to bend their backs to pick up wickets on a consistent basis. Winning the toss and batting second should be the preferred option for teams.

Bahrain Women vs Saudi Arabia Women Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be hot and temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 20s and there is no chance of rain as of now.

Oman Women vs Kuwait Women Probable XIs

Oman Women

Sakshi Shetty (WK), Fiza (C), Nayan Anil, Priyanka Mendonca, Kashish Jayawant, Bhakti Shetty, Afida Afthab, Amanda Dcosta, Saya Channa, Sushanthika Sathiya, Sameera Khan

Kuwait Women

Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Amna Tariq (C), Aakriti Bose (wk), Khadija Khalil, Maria Jasvi, Mariamma Hyder, Maryyam Ashraf, Rida Zainab, Siobhan Gomez

Oman Women vs Kuwait Women Match Prediction

Both teams lost their previous games and will be looking to stage a comeback. But Oman seems to have a slightly stronger lineup than their opponents. Oman will go into the next match as the favorites.

Oman Women vs Kuwait Women live telecast details and channel list

TV- N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

