GG vs RCB, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Giants (GG) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to record their first win of WPL 2024 earlier tonight in Delhi. It was a spectacular batting display from the Giants, which helped them open their account in the second season of the Women's Premier League.

Openers Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt laid the foundation for the Gujarat Giants' win earlier tonight. Both batters smacked a half-century each to guide GG to 199/5 in their 20 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore tried their best to chase down the 200-run target, but they finished with 180/8 in their 20 overs eventually. In this article now, we will look at the scorecard, records, stats and award winners of Match 13 in WPL 2024.

List of all award winners in GG vs RCB match, WPL 2024

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney took home the Player of the Match award home for her fantastic innings of 85 runs. Opening the batting for GG, Mooney aggregated 85 off 51 balls and remained unbeaten till the end. Her inning consisted of 12 fours and a six.

Although Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the game, RCB all-rounder Georgia Wareham won two awards. She won the Electric Striker of the Match award for batting at a strike rate of 218.18, and she also won the Most Sixes award for smacking a couple of maximums.

Player of the Match: Beth Mooney (85 off 51).

Most Sixes Award: Georgia Wareham (2 sixes).

Electric Striker of the Match: Georgia Wareham (Strike rate of 218.18).

GG vs RCB WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney added 140 runs for the first wicket before the former got run out on the final ball of the 13th over. Wolvaardt scored 76 runs off 45 balls, while Mooney remained unbeaten on 85 off 51. The other Gujarat Giants batters could not contribute much, but GG still finished with 199 runs on the board.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost wickets regularly. Georgia Wareham's 22-ball 48 kept them alive till the slog overs, but in the end, RCB lost by 19 runs. Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for GG with figures of 2/23 in four overs.

GG vs RCB, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women game

Almost 400 runs were scored in the WPL 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier tonight. The batters smacked nine sixes in the match, and here's a list of some interesting stats from this game:

Beth Mooney recorded the highest individual score by a Gujarat Giants batter in Women's Premier League history. She scored 85 runs against RCB. Laura Wolvaardt's 76 is the second-highest individual score by a GG batter. Royal Challengers Bangalore scored the highest total by a team in WPL without any player scoring 150. RCB scored 180 in 20 overs, and the top-scorer was Georgia Wareham, who scored 48 runs. 7 run-outs took place in the WPL 2024 match between GG and RCB. It is the most in any Women's Premier League match.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App