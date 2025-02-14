GG vs RCB, WPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) started their WPL 2025 campaign with a fantastic win against the Gujarat Giants (GG). RCB pulled off the highest successful run-chase in WPL history to start their title defense on a winning note.

Gujarat's new captain Ashleigh Gardner smashed a magnificent half-century to help her team reach 201/5 in 20 overs. Renuka Singh Thakur bowled an impressive spell of 2/25 for RCB.

Chasing 202, Gardner delivered a double blow to RCB by dismissing both openers early. However, half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh ensured RCB reached 202/4 in 18.3 overs.

Now that the opening match of WPL 2025 is done and dusted, here's a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken during the match.

List of all award winners in GG vs RCB match, WPL 2025

Richa Ghosh won the Player of the Match award for her superb knock of 64* runs from 27 deliveries. The RCB batter smashed seven boundaries and four sixes to help her team pull off the highest successful run-chase in WPL.

Ghosh also won the Super Striker award for his incredible strike rate of 237.07. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker - Richa Ghosh (Strike rate of 237.07)

Most Sixes in the Match - Ash Gardner (8 sixes)

Catch of the Match - Laura Wolvaardt (Catch to dismiss Ellyse Perry)

Player of the Match - Richa Ghosh (64 off 27)

GG vs RCB scorecard

Gujarat Giants lost Laura Wolvaardt and Dayalan Hemalatha cheaply, but Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner's half-centuries powered GG to 201/5. Gardner top-scored with a 37-ball 79*, while Mooney got out for 56 runs from 42 balls.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost two batters cheaply as well. Gardner sent Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt back to the pavilion in the first over itself. It seemed like the defending champions would lose their opening game, but Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Kanika Ahuja changed the momentum of the match.

Perry's 34-ball 57 turned the momentum in RCB's favor. Ghosh's 27-ball 64* and Ahuja's 13-ball 30* took the game completely away from GG.

GG vs RCB, WPL 2025: Top records and stats emerging from Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

The first match of WPL 2025 proved to be a record-breaking encounter. Multiple records were broken during the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash. Here's a list of records and stats:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off the highest successful run-chase in WPL, breaking Mumbai Indians' record. MI held the record for successfully chasing 191 against Gujarat Giants. Ash Gardner has leveled the record for the most sixes in a WPL inning. The Gujarat Giants captain smashed eight sixes, leveling Sophie Devine's record. Sophie hit eight sixes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Giants. Gujarat Giants leveled their record for their highest team total in WPL matches. They scored 201/7 in a league match against RCB back in the year 2023 as well. Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their highest team total in WPL history by scoring 202 runs against the Gujarat Giants.

