Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mis Ainak vs Amo match (Updated) ft. Shahidullah and Zia-ur-Rehman

Mis Ainak Region took on Amo Region in the opening contest of Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 on Sunday, October 29 at the Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium. Amo Region won the toss and elected to bowl.

Mis Ainak Region made a dreadful start to their innings and lost the first four wickets for just 50 runs. Asghar Atal, who opened the innings for the team, scored 23 runs off 18 deliveries, while skipper Shahidullah made 38 runs off 63. They were the only batters who managed to make double-digit scores for the team. Mis Ainak Region were bundled out for just 102 runs in 25.3 overs.

Mohammad Saleem, Zohaib Ahmadzai, Abdul Wasi, and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai took two wickets each for Amo Region. Mohammad Gul Alizai picked up the other wicket.

Amo Region didn’t have a great start either and lost two wickets for just 31 runs. Imran Mir and Allah Noor added 38 runs for the third wicket and helped stabilize the innings. They lost four more wickets for just 20 runs and were again in trouble. Abdul Wasi finished the innings for Amo Region with a knock of 13 runs off 16 deliveries. Amo Region won the match by three wickets in 25 overs.

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 Most Runs List

Shahidullah made the most runs in this game. He is the captain of Mis Ainak Region and made 38 runs off 63 deliveries.

Imran Mir was the highest scorer for the Amo Region. The opener played a knock of 27 runs off 45 deliveries.

Asghar Atal opened the innings for Mis Ainak Region and finished as the second-highest run-scorer. He made 23 runs off 18 deliveries.

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 Most Wickets List

Zia-ur-Rehman was the most successful bowler in this game. He picked up three wickets for 11 runs in just seven overs.

Abdul Wasi bowled 2.3 overs for Amo Region and picked up two wickets for just nine runs. He made an unbeaten 13 runs off 16 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award for this all-round performance.

Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai took two wickets for 10 runs here in three overs. He bowled a maiden over as well.