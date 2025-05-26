Gibraltar Midweek League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Gibraltar Midweek League 2025 is set to take place from May 27 to July 3. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will serve as the host to all 15 games of the tournament.

Six teams, namely Bavaria CC, Rugby CC, Sloggers CC, Pirates CC Midweek, Rock Renegades, and Tarik Development CC, are the participants. Each team will play once against the others, resulting in them playing five league matches. The top team after the completion of the league stage will be adjudged the winners.

In the last edition, Sloggers CC won all their games and emerged as the champion. It will be interesting to see if they can continue their consistent performances and defend the title this year.

Gibraltar Midweek League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, May 27

Match 1 - Bavaria CC vs Rugby CC, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, May 28

Match 2 - Sloggers CC vs. Pirates CC Midweek, 10:00 PM

Thursday, May 29

Match 3 - Rock Renegades vs Tarik Development CC, 10:00 PM

Thursday, June 5

Match 4 - Sloggers CC vs Tarik Development CC, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, June 10

Match 5 - Rugby CC vs Pirates CC Midweek, 10:00 PM

Thursday, June 12

Match 6 - Bavaria CC vs Tarik Development CC, 10:00 PM

Monday, June 16

Match 7 - Pirates CC Midweek vs Bavaria CC, Match scheduled, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, June 17

Match 8 - Rugby CC vs Tarik Development CC, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, June 18

Match 9 - Pirates CC Midweek vs Rock Renegades, 10:00 PM

Thursday, June 19

Match 10 - Rock Renegades vs Sloggers CC, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, June 24

Match 11 - Rugby CC vs Sloggers CC, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, June 25

Match 12 - Bavaria CC vs Rock Renegades, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, July 1

Match 13 - Pirates CC Midweek vs Tarik Development CC, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, July 2

Match 14 - Rock Renegades vs Rugby CC, 10:00 PM

Thursday, July 3

Match 15 - Sloggers CC vs Bavaria CC, 10:00 PM

Gibraltar Midweek League 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

Unfortunately, the tournament will not be available to live-stream for audiences across the world.

Gibraltar Midweek League 2025: Full Squads

Tarik Development CC

Alex Sawyer, Angad Singh, Arjun Jani, Axel Shah, Christian Navas Jnr, Edward Purdy, Elliot Pile, George Cawood, Harry Hignett, Harry Scott, Imran Atoloye, Jack Tavares, Jesse Segui, Ke Lin Jackson, Khalil Atoloye, Krsna Gulraj, Luca Holland, Lucas Goulding, Mark Garratt, Max Purdy, Niall Garratt, Oscar Chaudhary, Patrick Cabezutto, Ryan Cunningham, Sean Delgado, Thomas Newing, Uday Singh, Victor Chaudhary, William Curtis

Pirates CC Midweek

Amit Malhotra, Andrew Reyes, Ashish Gianani, Ben Wood, Brendan McDermott, Charles Borastero, Charles Packard, Charlie Collier, Christian Rocca, David Jacobs, David Robeson, Ed Purdy, Glenn Cunningham, Harry Discombe, Harry Pile, Jack Tavares, James Attwood, Jonny West, Keld Van Schreven, Kenroy Nestor, Mark Garratt, Matthew Whelan, Max Purdy, Mike Lamin, Rhys Sheppard, Richard Cunningham, Robert Alexander, Robin Petrie, Ryan Grimes, Sam Allanson, Shaun Ainsworth, Simon Morgan, Steven Gilbert, Vishal Mulchandani

Rugby CC

lan Buchanan, Alastair Nurse, Boau Earnshaw, Bjorn Smith, Chris Watkins, Christopher Gibson, Dave Barley, Dylan Taylor, Huw Barber Jents, Iain Latin, Ian Tibot, Jack Milner, James Mundem, John Mathews, Jon Tricker, Kamran Chaudhary, Ke Lin Jackson, Kent Routen, Loals Cornwell, Luca Holland, Manaav Nayak, Marc Holland, Matt Axon, Matthew Osment, Matthew Warner, Mohamed Roshan, Nigel Birrell, Nikhil Advani, Rob Azopardi, Russ Williams, Spencer Jooste, Steve Cary, Steve Mumford, Taye Atoloye, Thomas Ramagge, Vikram Rajendran, Zachary Simpson

Bavaria CC

Agatha Acris, Alex Sawyer, Andrew Brown, Ben, Chris Pyle, Christian Gomez, Dylan Casciaro, Dylan Taylor, Gareth Gomez, Goorge Cawood, Gideon Crichton, Harsh Mangat, Ivan Gomer, James Allan, James Attwood, Jamie Boslo, Jeremy Perez, Jesse Segui, Jim Sanderson, John Furbor, Julian Santos, Karl Santos, Louis Bruce, Lucas Goulding, Mark Gomez, Niall Garratt, Patrick Hatchman, Pratik Chawla, Purab Chawla, Richard Hatchman, Sajan Singh, Samarth Bodha, Scan Delgado

Sloggers CC

Alex Sawyer, Andrew Perez, Bradley, Bryan Zammit, Carl Ramagge, Charles Harrison, Christian Barbara, Christian Garcia, Christian Navas Jr, Colin Figueras, Damion Delgado, Dylan Henshall, Emerson Rov, Garry Turner, James Scott, Jawaad Bokhari, Jonathan Gracia, Joseph Neale, Julian Freyd, Kabir Mipuri, Kayron Stagno, Leo Graham, Luke Collado, Mark Bacarese, Mark Casciaro, Matt Rooch, Matthew Hunter, OB Bacarese, Paul Buttigieg, Rahul Daswani, Ryan Gonzalez, Sean Celecia, Sean Delgado, Sebastian Maynard, Sebastian Suarez, Shane Ramagg, Shanujan Varadharajah, Tim Rooch, Tom Barris

Rock Renegades

Agatha Acris, Amy Valverde, Ariana Gianani, Christine McNally, Hannah Trinidad, Helen Mumford, Julia Anson, Krsna Gulraj, Lauren Montado, Lauren Payas, Lauren Shephard, Lea Tryb, Lenka Tryb, Lizzie Ferrary, Megan Mumford, Misha Paryani, Nikki Caruana, Nocile Laguca, Prabha Raghunath, Puja Chugani, Riebocca Worth, Rusateen Reilly, Rosie Reilly, Sally Barton, Shweta Advani, Yanira Sebastian Blagg, Ying King To, Zuzanna Goulding.

