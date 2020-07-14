Gothenburg T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 13 (Updated)

The Gothenburg T10 League 2020 had its first day of action on July 13, with four out of the seven teams displaying their wares yesterday. Another five matches are scheduled to be held on July 14.

Watan Zalmi CC are the early frontrunners in the league, having won both their matches on July 13 to occupy the top spot in the table with four points in their kitty. They got the better of Almhult CC in their first match and followed that with a win against Hisingen CC.

Seaside CC occupy the second spot with 2 points to their name, having defeated Almhult CC in their only encounter on the opening day. They are placed above Hisingen CC in the points table due to their superior net run rate.

Hisingen CC, who also have 2 points, are at the third position in the points table. They lost their first match of the day to Watan Zalmi CC but bounced back to get the better of Almhult CC in their next encounter.

Almhult CC lost all their three matches on the opening day of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. Although they still have another three matches to be played, it would be an uphill task for them to make it through to the semi-finals.

Jonkoping CA, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC are the three teams who are yet to play their first match of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. Jonkoping CA would have a hectic day on July 14, with the team scheduled to play three matches today. The other two teams would have to wait a while before making their debut at the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the first day of matches in the Gothenburg T10 League 2020 -

Gothenburg T10 League 2020 Points Table

Gothenburg T10 League 2020 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Gothenburg T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Asif Meer of Almhult CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. He has amassed 76 runs in the three matches he has played, which includes a 48-run knock, the highest score of the league so far. He has an impressive strike rate of 200.00 and has struck 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Rubal Pathak of Seaside CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He smashed an unbeaten 39 runs in the only match he played. This knock came at an extraordinary strike rate of 243.75 and included 3 fours apart from 3 hits over the fence.

Aritra Nag of Hisingen CC and Taimur Khan of Watan Zalmi CC have both scored 34 runs in the two matches they played. While Nag has been relatively on the slower side with a strike rate of just 82.92, Khan's runs have come at a decent pace of 147.82 runs per 100 balls.

With plenty of matches still to come, we could still see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Gothenburg T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Amit Jain, Sabaun Shirzad, Chaitanya Kilari and Sardar Sahak have all taken 4 wickets on the first day of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020. Amit Jain of Hisingen CC is placed at the top of the wicket-takers list due to his superior strike rate of 4.50. He has a best bowling effort of 3/12 and has a decent economy rate of 7.33.

Sabaun Shirzad of Watan Zalmi CC occupies the second spot in the highest wicket-takers list. His spell of 3/7 was the best bowling effort on the opening day of the league and he has an exceptional economy rate of 5.50.

Chaitanya Kilari, Jain's teammate at Hisingen CC, is in the third position with a superior average and economy rate compared to Sardar Sahak of Almhult CC. He has taken a couple of wickets in both the matches he has played, with 2/13 as his best figures.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of changes are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Gothenburg T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.