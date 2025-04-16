GTC Spring T20 Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The GTC Spring T20 Cup 2025 will take place from April 17 to May 3. All 33 games of the competition will be held at the Judges Field in Guwahati.

Six teams, namely Gauhati Town Club, Nabajyoti Club, 91 Yards Club, Smashers, City Cricket Club and Guwahati Giants are participating in the tournament.

The double round-robin format will be followed in the GTC Spring T20 Cup, with each team playing other teams twice in the league stage. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals to be played on May 2, with the winners locking horns in the final on May 3.

On that note, let's check out the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

GTC Spring T20 Cup 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, April 17

Match 1 - Gauhati Town Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 9am

Match 2 - 91 Yards Club vs Smashers, 1pm

Friday, April 18

Match 3 - Nabajyoti Club vs City Cricket Club, 9am

Match 4 - Smashers vs Guwahati Giants, 1pm

Saturday, April 19

Match 5 - Gauhati Town Club vs City Cricket Club, 9am

Match 6 - 91 Yards Club vs Guwahati Giants, 1pm

Sunday, April 20

Match 7 - Gauhati Town Club vs Smashers, 9am

Match 8 - Nabajyoti Club vs 91 Yards Club, 1pm

Monday, April 21

Match 9 - Smashers vs City Cricket Club, 9am

Match 10 - Nabajyoti Club vs Guwahati Giants, 1pm

Tuesday, April 22

Match 11 - 91 Yards Club vs City Cricket Club, 9am

Match 12 - Gauhati Town Club vs Guwahati Giants, 1pm

Wednesday, April 23

Match 13 - Nabajyoti Club vs Smashers, 9am

Match 14 - Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club, 1pm

Thursday, April 24

Match 15 - City Cricket Club vs Guwahati Giants, 9am

Match 16 - 91 Yards Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1pm

Friday, April 25

Match 17 - City Cricket Club vs Smashers, 9am

Match 18 - Guwahati Giants vs Gauhati Town Club, 1pm

Saturday, April 26

Match 19 - City Cricket Club vs 91 Yards Club, 9am

Match 20 - Nabajyoti Club vs Gauhati Town Club, 1pm

Sunday, April 27

Match 21 - Smashers vs 91 Yards Club, 9am

Match 22 - Guwahati Giants vs Nabajyoti Club, 1pm

Monday, April 28

Match 23 - Smashers vs Gauhati Town Club, 9am

Match 24 - Guwahati Giants vs City Cricket Club, 1pm

Tuesday, April 29

Match 25 - 91 Yards Club vs Gauhati Town Club, 9am

Match 26 - City Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, 1pm

Wednesday, April 30

Match 27 - Smashers vs Nabajyoti Club, 9am

Match 28 - Guwahati Giants vs 91 Yards Club, 1pm

Thursday, May 1

Match 29 - City Cricket Club vs Gauhati Town Club, 9am

Match 30 - Guwahati Giants vs Smashers, 1pm

Friday, May 2

Match 31 (Semi Final 1), 9am

Match 32 (Semi Final 2), 1pm

Saturday, May 3

Match 33 (Final), 1pm

GTC Spring T20 Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The tournament will be available to stream on the FanCode app and website for Indian viewers. The fans can buy a match or the tournament pass to witness the live action.

GTC Spring T20 Cup 2025: Full Squads

Nabajyoti Club

Avijit Roy, Bhagab Lalkar, Erik Roy, Kuldeep Gogoi, Piyush Kamati, Ranjish Pandit, Rohit Singh, Sahal Javed Khan, Subham Mandal, Ziabur Rahman, Hrishikesh Bora, Jayanta Dev, Nipon Deka, Rajib Das, Zawed Ali, Aarmand Zuffri, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Chanakya Sarma, Prasurjya Kataki, Raj Agarwal.

Smashers

Avoy Kumar Yadav, Bishal Rudra Paul, Damien Sereng, Sahil Hassan Laskar, Tushar Kanti Ayan, Amanat Ahmed, Dibakar Goala, Dipankar Bhattacharjee, Samik Das, Subham Deb, Umasankar Goswami, Debajyoti Bhattacharjee, Abhik Lala, Chiranjeeb Dey.

Guwahati Giants

Abhijit Bhadra, Amit Pachhara, Asif Haque, Bishal Saha, Izazuddin Ahmed, Mahidul Islam, Sidak Singh, Suraj Sonar, Bikiran Das, Dharani Rabha, Khalid Alam, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Ronit Akhtar, Siddharth Baruah, Abhishek Pandey, Nasirullah, Abir Chakraborty, Divya Prakash Singh, Mashaikh Faraz, Vipin Chandra.

City Cricket Club

Pankaj Khadal, Rohan Hazarika, Vedant Pandey, Chandradeep Das, Gopal Krishana Ghosh, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Pankaj Rai, Parvez Mussaraf, Pratay Das, Sanjay Singh, Angshuman Katoni, Nabajeet Ghosh, Dhiraj Goswami, Ganesh Basfore, Mrinmoy Dutt, Romario Sharma, Shaan Singh Rana, Siddharth Sharma, Tajinder Singh.

91 Yards Club

Anirudha Roy, Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, Rajveer Singh, Vipul, Yuvraj Singh, Abhilash Maurya, Ankit, Dipankar Gogoi, Dipu Gogoi, Rajendra Singh, Kunal Saikia, Nihal Baishya, Rohit Sen, Roshan Topno, Saurav Dihigya, Abhilash Pukhan, Akhil Ahlawat, Anurag Phukon, Jitumoni Kalita, Kunal Sharma.

Gauhati Town Club

Abdul Khureshi, Jeevan Harlaka, Mohadananda Borah, Mudit Bajaj, Pradyun Saikia, Saahil Jain, Victor Kashyap, Abhinav Chowdhary, Altaf Alam, Dhruv Bishnoi, Dhruv Borah, Gokul Sharma, Kaushik Deka, Mohit Thakur, Sumit Kashyap, Krishna Karmakar, Prakhar Mundra, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Ajay Das, Devraj Sharma.

