H P Bodhanwala Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The H P Bodhanwala Trophy 2025 season commenced from March 17 with a triple-header across three different Ranchi venues. The 50-over tournament, organized by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, will run till April 1, with as many as eight teams competing to clinch the coveted title.

Ad

The competing teams, namely Simdega Senior, Jamshedpur Senior, Bokaro Senior, Pakur Senior, Ranchi Senior, West Singhbhum Senior, Jamtara Senior, and Deoghar Senior will be facing each other once in a round-robin format.

A total of 28 matches will be played and three Ranchi-based cricket grounds will host the entire tournament. The Usha Martin University Ground and the JSCA Oval Ground will be hosting nine matches each, while the JSCA International Stadium Main Ground will stage the remaining 10 matches of the competition. All 28 fixtures will have a start time of 9:00 AM IST.

Ad

Trending

The first match was played between Simdega Senior and Jamshedpur Senior on March 17, and the exciting opening day also had Bokaro Senior vs Pakur Senior and Ranchi Senior vs West Singhbhum Senior matches.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings, and other details regarding the H P Bodhanwala Trophy 2024-25:

H P Bodhanwala Trophy 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, March 17

Ad

Match 1 – Simdega Senior vs Jamshedpur Senior, Usha Martin University Ground, 9:00 AM

Match 2 – Bokaro Senior vs Pakur Senior, JSCA Oval ground, 9:00 AM

Match 3 – Ranchi Senior vs West Singhbhum Senior, JSCA International Stadium Main Ground, 9:00 AM

Tuesday, March 18

Match 4 – Jamtara Senior vs Deoghar Senior, Usha Martin University Ground, 9:00 AM

Match 5 – Pakur Senior vs Ranchi Senior, JSCA Oval ground, 9:00 AM

Match 6 – Jamshedpur Senior vs West Singhbhum Senior, JSCA International Stadium Main Ground, 9:00 AM

Wednesday, March 19

Ad

Match 7 – Jamtara Senior vs Pakur Senior, Usha Martin University Ground, 9:00 AM

Match 8 – Deoghar Senior vs Ranchi Senior, JSCA Oval ground, 9:00 AM

Match 9 – Simdega Senior vs Bokaro Senior, JSCA International Stadium Main Ground, 9:00 AM

Friday, March 21

Match 10 – Bokaro Senior vs West Singhbhum Senior, JSCA Oval ground, 9:00 AM

Match 11 – Deoghar Senior vs Jamshedpur Senior, JSCA International Stadium Main Ground, 9:00 AM

Match 12 – Jamtara Senior vs Simdega Senior, Usha Martin University Ground, 9:00 AM

Saturday, March 22

Ad

Match 13 – Jamtara Senior vs Bokaro Senior, JSCA International Stadium Main Ground, 9:00 AM

Match 14 – Deoghar Senior vs Pakur Senior, JSCA Oval ground, 9:00 AM

Match 15 – Simdega Senior vs West Singhbhum Senior, Usha Martin University Ground, 9:00 AM

Sunday, March 23

Match 16 – Jamshedpur Senior vs Bokaro Senior, JSCA International Stadium Main Ground, 9:00 AM

Match 17 – Simdega Senior vs Pakur Senior, Usha Martin University Ground, 9:00 AM

Match 18 – Jamtara Senior vs Ranchi Senior, JSCA Oval ground, 9:00 AM

Tuesday, March 25

Ad

Match 19 – Jamtara Senior vs West Singhbhum Senior, Usha Martin University Ground, 9:00 AM

Match 20 – Deoghar Senior vs Simdega Senior, JSCA Oval ground, 9:00 AM

Match 21 – Jamshedpur Senior vs Ranchi Senior, JSCA International Stadium Main Ground, 9:00 AM

Wednesday, March 26

Match 22 – Simdega Senior vs Ranchi Senior, Usha Martin University Ground, 9:00 AM

Match 23 – Deoghar Senior vs West Singhbhum Senior, JSCA International Stadium Main Ground, 9:00 AM

Match 24 – Jamshedpur Senior vs Pakur Senior, JSCA Oval ground, 9:00 AM

Thursday, March 27

Ad

Match 25 – Jamtara Senior vs Jamshedpur Senior, JSCA Oval ground, 9:00 AM

Match 26 – Deoghar Senior vs Bokaro Senior, Usha Martin University Ground, 9:00 AM

Match 27 – Pakur Senior vs West Singhbhum Senior, JSCA International Stadium Main Ground, 9:00 AM

Friday, March 28

Match 28 – Bokaro Senior vs Ranchi Senior, JSCA International Stadium Main Ground, 9:00 AM

H P Bodhanwala Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, live streaming and telecast are unavailable for the H P Bodhanwala Trophy 2025.

Ad

H P Bodhanwala Trophy 2025: Full squads

West Singhbhum Senior

Abhishek Kachhap, Aditya Puskar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Anurag Sanjay Purty, Arvind Kumar, Faizanul Rehman, Gourav Singh, Jay Prakash Rajput, Kumar Karan, Mayank Pal, Saket Kumar Singh, Shivam Kumar, Sudeet Thakur, Tanmay Tantubai and Vijay Rohit.

Ranchi Senior

Amit Kumar, Himanshu Kumar Gupta, MD Nazim Siddiqui, Mohit Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Rajandeep Singh, Rishav Raj, Sankatmochan Tripathi, Sheet Kumar, Shikhar Mohan, Shivam Krishna, Shresht Sagar, Shubh Sharma, Utam Kumar, and Vikash Kumar Vishal.

Ad

Bokaro Senior

Ayush Bhardwaj, Abhinav Sharan, Abhishek Yadav, Aditya Singh, Amit Kumar Kushwaha, Apurva Anand, Atul Singh Surwar, Bal Krishna, Harshit, Pratik Ranjan, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Vikar Kumar, Yash P Bhagat and Zahid Khan.

Pakur Senior

Arijeet Mondal, Arjun Goshwami, Diwakant Pandey, Gaurav Choudhary, Gourav Ghosh, Prasanjit Mandal, Rahul Kumar Ray, Rishikesh Roy, Rohit Kumar, Roshan Kumar Mishra, Samsud Biswas, Sebastin Soren, Sentu Kumar Yadav, Shubman Kumar, and Tushar Ghosh.

Ad

Simdega Senior

Aman Deep Saxena, Ashwani Kumar, Gautam Kumar Jha, Gurusharan Shingh, Himanshu Dwivedi, Imran Alam, Jayprakash Yadav, Mehtab Alam, Sachin Pal, Sanjeet Sharma, Saurav, Shabaj Hashmi, Sushant Singh, Tanish Choubey, Taran Marwah, Vijay Kumar Yadav, and Zulfikar Ali.

Jamshedpur Senior

Ajay Sonu T, Amardeep Singh, Arnav Sinha, Bharat Ji Singh, Bisesh Dutta, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Junaid Ashraf, Manishi, Ravi Sharma, Sharandeep Singh Bhatia, Shivam Kumar, Sourav Chanda, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vishal Prasad and Vivek Kumar.

Ad

Deoghar Senior

Aryan, Bhaskar Choudhary, Dev Kumar, Gaurav Kumar, Hitesh Dubey, Kumar Sumit, Kumar Sunny, Mohammad Tahir, Mukesh Kumar, Parwej Sheikh, Raghav Sharnam, Rahul Choudhary, Sanjeev Kumar Jha, Satya Jagat, Saurabh Shekhar, Shamshad Ahmad and Suman Bhardwaj.

Jamtara Senior

Aman Kumar, Ankit Choubey, Ashwani Kumar, Avinash Kumar, Hritik Anant, Krishna Patel, Manish Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Om Singh, Ram Raushan Sharan, Ritesh Rituraj, Shashi Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Subendu Mondal, Talib Khan and Wilfred Beng

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️