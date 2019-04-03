×
Hardik, Pollard help Mumbai reach 170/5 vs Chennai

IANS
NEWS
News
23   //    03 Apr 2019, 22:43 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard in action during the 15th IPL 2019 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on April 3, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Despite a slow start, it was Hardik Pandya and Keiron Pollard's quick-fire play, which propelled Mumbai Indians to 170/5 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match with Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Wednesday.

While most Chennai bowlers maintained a tight economy rate in 18 overs, went profligate in the last two overs. Pollard (17 unbeaten off 7) and Hardik (25 unbeaten off 8) hammered them all around the park to help their team post a fighting total.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (59) and Krunal Pandya (42) made valuable contributions to the team's score.

Put to bat, the hosts were off to a slow start with just three runs coming from the initial two overs, before Deepak Chahar drew the first blood for Chennai. With runs not coming, de Kock handed an easy catch to Kedhar Jadhav at square leg in the third over while trying to smash a delivery.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav then tried to repair the damage, adding 37 runs for the second wicket. But Ravindra Jadeja cut short the former's stay, dismissing him on 13 as Mumbai were 45/2 in the eighth over.

With the addition of just five runs in the scorecard, Imran Tahir intensified Mumbai's troubles by sending Yuvraj Singh back to hut at 4.

Suryakumar and Krunal Pandya (42 off 32) then showed some resistance and stitched a 62-run partnership. Mohit Sharma finally broke the partnership by sending almost dangerous looking Krunal back in the 17th over.

Krunal's knock was laced with five boundaries and a six.

While trying to shift gears and accelerate the run-rate, Suryakumar tried to clear the fence off a Dwayne Bravo delivery, but ended up giving a catch to Jadeja at the long-on. It left the hosts at 125/5 in 17.6 overs.

Suryakumar's fighting innings contained eight boundaries and one hit into the stands.

Keiron Pollard (17 off 7) and Hardik Pandya showed some quick hands towards the end as they hammered Bravo for 29 runs in the final over to help Mumbai reach 170/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 170/5 (Suryakumar Yadav 59, Krunal Pandya 42; Ravindra Jadeja 1/10) vs Chennai Super Kings

IANS
NEWS
