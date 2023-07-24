HH vs JBL Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 match?

Harare Hurricanes (HH) and Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) are set to lock horns in Match No. 10 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Monday, July 24. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Hurricanes, led by Eoin Morgan, are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.987. However, they will be pretty high on confidence after beating the Durban Qalandars by five wickets in their previous match.

After being put in to field first, the Hurricanes’ bowlers faltered as the Qalandars racked up a huge score of 126 for the loss of three wickets. Mohammad Nabi was stupendous with two wickets and gave away only nine runs off his two overs.

Samit Patel also bowled well with figures of 2-0-17-1. The Hurricanes chased down the target with two balls to spare. After the Hurricanes lost two early wickets, Regis Chakabva and Irfan Pathan scored 44 not out and 37, respectively, to take their team past the finish line.

The Buffaloes, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.937 thanks to wins in one out of three games. They will go into the game after losing to Cape Town Samp Army by seven wickets in their previous game. The Samp Army chased down a target of 97 with 14 balls to spare.

Zim Afro T10 2023, HH vs JBL Prediction: Can Buffaloes beat the Hurricanes?

The Hurricanes looked in better form in their previous game after beating the in-form Qalandars. They will go into the match against the Buffaloes as the favorites. The Buffaloes need to work on their batting to make a comeback in the championship.

Prediction: Harare Hurricanes to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

