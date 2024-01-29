Hong Kong Men's One Day Tri-Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Hong Kong will host an ODI tri-series with Malaysia and Canada. All three teams will compete against each other once, with the top two teams to play the final.

The third-placed team will face Hong Kong A in a one-off match after the final match.

Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground will be the host venue for all games.

Hong Kong and Malaysia will play the first match of the series on Wednesday, January 31. The final of the series is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4. The one-off match between the third-ranked team and Malaysia A will take place on Monday, February 5.

Malaysia will play a three-match ODI series against Hong Kong after the completion of this series. The first match of the upcoming series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 6.

Malaysia and Canada have never met in an international game. Malaysia have played 10 T20I matches against Hong Kong so far, winning seven out of them.

On the other hand, Canada and Hong Kong have faced each other in one T20I match, which the latter won by 32 runs.

Hong Kong Men's One Day Tri-Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, January 31

Match 1: Hong Kong vs Malaysia - 06:30 am

Thursday, February 1

Match 2: Malaysia vs Canada - 06:30 am

Saturday, February 3

Match 3: Hong Kong vs Canada - 06:30 am

Sunday, February 4

Final: TBC vs TBC - 06:30 am

Monday, February 5

One-off Match: TBC vs Hong Kong-A - 06:30 am

Hong Kong Men's One Day Tri-Series 2024: Telecast Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Hong Kong Men's One Day Tri-Series 2024: Full Squads

Hong Kong

Adit Gorawara, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Raunaq Kapur, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Haroon Arshad, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Daniyal Bukhari (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Nasrulla Rana

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Udaybir Walia, Ajayveer Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Movva, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ishwarjot Sohi, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Udhaya Bhagwan, Yuvraj Hundal

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz, Aqeel Wahid, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Khizar Hayat, Muhamad Syahadat, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz (wk), Abdul Mohammad Shukri, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Amir Azim, Muhammad Wafiq, Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Ezat, Vijay Unni

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App