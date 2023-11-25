Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Hong Kong Cricket is all set to host the second edition of the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament, starting Sunday, November 26.

The tournament will be played across three venues, namely Mission Road Ground, Hong Kong Cricket Club, and Kowloon Cricket Club.

A total of five teams will play in the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament. They are United Services Recreation Club, Pakistan Association of Hong Kong, Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, Hong Kong Cricket Club, and Kowloon Cricket Club.

Hong Kong Cricket Club won the inaugural edition of the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament, having defeated the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong by 14 runs in the summit clash in February 2023.

United Services Recreation Club batter Akbar Khan was the leading run-scorer with 218 runs last season. Meanwhile, Kowloon Cricket Club bowler Ateeq Iqbal scalped 14 wickets from four innings to end the campaign as the leading wicket-taker.

This 50-over tournament acts as an ideal platform for all the cricketers from the country to gain exposure. Young and budding cricketers would get a chance to rub shoulders with the experienced ones.

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, November 26

United Services Recreation Club vs Pakistan Association of Hong Kong - Mission Road Ground, 6:30 am

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club - Hong Kong Cricket Club, 7:00 am

Sunday, December 10

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club - Mission Road Ground, 6:30 am

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club - Hong Kong Cricket Club, 7:00 am

Sunday, December 17

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club vs United Services Recreation Club - Mission Road Ground, 6:30 am

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association of Hong Kong - Hong Kong Cricket Club, 7:00 am

Sunday - January 7

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs Hong Kong Cricket Club - Mission Road Ground, 7:00 am

United Services Recreation Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club - Kowloon Cricket Club, 7:30 am

Sunday, January 14

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs United Services - Mission Road Ground, 7:00 am

Recreation Club Kowloon Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club - Kowloon Cricket Club, 7:30 am

Sunday, January 21

Final - TBA vs TBA - Mission Road Ground, 6:30 am

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The second edition of the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament will be live on Fancode.

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2023: Full Squads

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong

Hafeez Khan, Hamed Khan, Haseeb Muhammad, Manjinder Singh, Mohammad Rawaid Etesham, Aliyaan Zahir, Anees Mohammad, Mudassar Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Ehsan Nawaz, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Mahmood Aqeel, Mohammad Waheed, Nasrulla Rana

United Services Recreation Club

Aftab Hussain, Mohammad Awais, Shahid Wasif, Skhawat Ali, Waqas Khan, Zakir Hayat, Akbar Khan, Ibrahim Amir, Imran Arif, Kamal Eirag, Shan Raja, Ankur Vasishta, Iftikhar Ahmed (wk), Jagjeet Singh (wk), Muhammad Sardar (wk), Muhammad Umar (wk), Ali Mohammad, Asad Rasheed, Hammad Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Hassan, Muhammad Soban, Sheryar Khan, Suhaib Ahmad, Ukasha Umarzai, Waqar Dawood

Kowloon Cricket Club

Abdul Samad (c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Jamie Atkinson (wk), Jayden Botfield, Simandeep Singh, Dan Pascoe, Parth Bhagwat, Shahi Samir, Waqas Barkat, Charlie Walsh (wk), Christopher Carter (wk), Muhammad Khan (wk), Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Darsh Vora, Devang Bulsara, Jason Davidson, Mudassar Hussain, Sunny Bhimsaria, Vikas Sharma

Hong Kong Cricket Club

Jack Metters, Martin Coetzee, Mehran Zeb, Ninad Shah, Nizakat Khan, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah (c), Luke Jones, Raag Kapur, Rahul Sharma, Suman Sreshta, Adit Gorawara (wk), David Jacquier (wk), Wian van Zyl (wk), Adil Mehmood, Ayush Shukla, Charlie Wallis, Daniel Mapp, Elliot Scrivener, Finn Ridley

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club

Daksh Mangukiya, Ehsan Ayaz, Mohammad Ibraheem Ishaq, Nathan Kelaart, Neil Patwa, Shakeel Iqbal, Suleman Butt, Aarez Dar (c), Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Jaffar, Ansh Doshi (wk), Ikram Hussain (wk), Upul Rupasinghe (wk), Bilal Akhtar, Dhananjay Rao, Haris Muhammad, Rajab Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed