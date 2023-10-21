Hong Kong T20I Tri Series 2023, Match 4, Hong Kong vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Detail

Hong Kong is all set to square off against UAE in the fourth match of the T20I Tri-Series on Sunday at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Hong Kong have had a disastrous start in the series as they have lost both of their first two matches. Nepal have defeated them in both games by six wickets and 79 runs, respectively.

On the other hand, UAE have played only one game so far which they lost to Nepal by seven wickets. It is a must-win game for Hong Kong as another loss here will be curtains for them in the tri-series. Meanwhile, UAE has a chance to get closer to the final with a victory here.

Hong Kong vs UAE Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs UAE, 4th Match of Hong Kong T20I Tri-Series 2023

Date and Time: October 22, 10:45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Hong Kong vs UAE Pitch Report

This is a decent surface to bat upon with plenty of runs available for the batters. However, the batters will have to apply themselves technically as there will be some help available for the bowlers as well.

The bowlers will get some grip off the surface alongside some swing with the new ball during the first innings.

Hong Kong vs UAE Weather Report

A sunny day is on the cards in Kathmandu on Sunday with only a 10% chance of rain. While the humidity is expected to remain at 54%, the temperature levels are likely to hover between 13 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong vs UAE Probable XIs

Hong Kong

Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (C), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKenchie (WK), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, and Ayush Shukla.

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (C), Khalid Shah (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Nilansh Keswani, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Zahoor Khan, and Muhammad Jawadullah.

Hong Kong vs UAE Match Prediction

UAE has an experienced squad and most of their players have played against superior teams. They are used to handling nerves and hence, it would be tough for Hong Kong to contain them.

Furthermore, Hong Kong has failed with both bat and ball in two matches they have played so far.

Prediction: The UAE is expected to win this match

Hong Kong vs UAE Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode