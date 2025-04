Houston Open 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Houston Open 2025 will take place from April 29 to May 4 at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas. Eight teams, namely Seattle Thunderbolts, Samp Army Houston Stars, Atlanta Fire, Clarion Eagles, Knight Riders, United Prime Raiders Gladiator, and Mustangs Cricket Academy will participate in the tournament.

A maximum of 16 players are allowed in the squad. Each team was allowed to pick their eight pre-draft picks, and eight others in the draft to complete their team. Further, a playing XI should have a minimum of two U-21 players, and a 12th man should be named at the toss, with no Impact Players allowed.

The prominent players like Unmukt Chand, Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, Smit Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, and Jasdeep Singh will take part in the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

Houston Open 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, April 29

Match 1 - Samp Army vs Knight Riders United, 8:00 PM

Match 2 - Mustangs Cricket Academy vs Seattle Thunderbolts, 8:15 PM

Wednesday, April 30

Match 3 - Atlanta Fire vs Clarion Eagles, 12:30 AM

Match 4 - Prime Raiders Gladiators vs Houston Stars, 12:45 AM

Match 5 - Prime Raiders Gladiators vs Seattle Thunderbolts, 8:00 PM

Match 6 - Samp Army vs Clarion Eagles, 8:15 PM

Thursday, May 1

Match 7 - Houston Stars vs Mustangs Cricket Academy, 12:30 AM

Match 8 - Knight Riders United vs Atlanta Fire, 12:45 AM

Match 9 - Atlanta Fire vs. Samp Army, 8:00 PM

Match 10 - Houston Stars vs. Seattle Thunderbolts, 8:15 PM

Friday, May 2

Match 11 - Knight Riders United vs. Clarion Eagles, 12:30 AM

Match 12 - Mustangs Cricket Academy vs. Prime Raiders Gladiators, 12:45 AM

Semi-final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 8:00 PM

Saturday, May 3

Semi-final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 12:30 AM

5th Place Playoff - TBC vs TBC, 8:00 PM

Sunday, May 4

7th Place Playoff - TBC vs TBC, 12:30 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

Houston Open 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the game will not be telecast on any of the TV channels in USA or India. However, Indian viewers can hop on to the FanCode app and website to enjoy the action.

Houston Open 2025: Full squads

Seattle Thunderbolts

Abinav Sudershanum, Dhruv Redhu, Sami Sohail, Rahul Nama, Shashwat Kohli, Bhaskar Yadram, Khawar Ali, Krish Katre, Mayura Lakshmikanth, Sanat Misra, Adithya Ganesh, Ian Dev Singh Chauhan, Shreyas Chitneni, Elmore Hutchinson, Honest Kuziva Ziwira, Juanoy Drysdale

Samp Army

Arir Ali, Deep Patel, Heath Richards, Khurram Nawaz, Nitish Kumar, Naseer Ahmed, Neil Narvekar, Sarnam Patel, Saurin Thakar, Jay Desai, Rahul Jariwala, Sneh Patel, Abhiram Yeruva, Jaydev Patel, Shuja Naqvi, Manoj Acharya

Houston Stars

Abdul Ahad, Gajanand Singh, John Campbell, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aryan Satheesh, Justin Dill, Raj Nannan, Raunaq Sharma, Shreyan Satheesh, Stephen Wiig, Prannav Chettipalayam, Saqlain Haider, Smit Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Huzefa Ahmed, Laksh Parikh

Atlanta Fire

Aaron Jones, Aksh Dave, Ridwan Palash, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Viraj Vaghela, Kevon Cooper, Obus Pienaar, Rishi Pandey, Hanchard Hamilton, Rajdeep Darbar, Amila Aponso, Aryan Patel, Phani Simhadri, Sarabjit Ladda, Venukalyan Madireddy

Clarion Eagles

Mukhtar Ahmed, Saif Badar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mohammad Mohsin, Saideep Ganesh, Harish Kakani, Ninad Nimbalkar, Harmeet Singh, Arya Kannantha, Cinci Siegertsz, Najaf Shah, Sanchit Sandhu, Wahid Arman

Knight Riders United

Nauman Anwar, Rehman Dar, Sushant Modani, Syed Abdullah, Usman Rafiq, Matthew Tromp, Rayaan Bhagani, Shayaan Saad, Joshua Tromp, Lahiru Milantha, Ali Sheikh, Haris Qureshi, Imran Khan Jr, Jasdeep Singh, Raza Hasan, Yasir Mohammad

Prime Raiders Gladiators

Abhinav Sikharam, Gourav Bajaj, Krish Patel, Monank Patel, Adil Bhatti, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Mudi Prajith, Sidhesh Pathare, Aarin Nadkarni, Aarnav Patel, Akhilesh Reddy, Siddhant Shah, Vineet Sinha, Zia Shahzad

Mustangs Cricket Academy

Ansh Bhoje, Shashank Krishnamurti, Shubham Chopra, Sujith Gowda, Calvin Savage, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shaurya Gaur, Ujjwal Vinnakota, Arjun Mahesh, Jahmar Hamilton, Unmukt Chand, Carmi le Roux, Derone Davis, Joy Jadhav, Karthik Gattepalli, Sadaf Hussain, Sankirth Bhatula, Taha Badar

