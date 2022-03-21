TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

TRAU FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in Match 35 of the I-League 2021-22 on Monday (March 21) at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

TRAU FC are placed sixth in the I-League standings with seven points from five encounters this season. They have a couple of wins and three draws to their name.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC are placed third in the I-League points table with ten points from just four matches. They have registered three wins and a loss thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

They are among the two clubs that haven't lost a single game thus far.

TRAU head into this encounter on the back of a 3-0 victory against Kenkre FC. Douglas Santana Veloso, Manash Protim Gogoi & Krishananda Singh were the goal scorers during the encounter.

Gokulam Kerala FC, on the other hand, also defeated Kenkre FC in their previous outing. They won the game 6-2 courtesy of a hat-trick by Luka Majcen. Meanwhile, Jithin, Thahir Zaman and Muhammad Uvais each scored a goal for the Kerala-based club.

Akeraj Martins and Lester Fernandez were the goal-scorers for Kenkre FC.

TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Head-to-head

Both sides have met each other on three occasions thus far, with Gokulam Kerala FC having won one game. TRAU have no wins to their name, with the remaining two matches ending in draws.

Matches Played: 3

TRAU wins: 0

Gokulam Kerala FC wins: 1

Draws: 2

TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Prediction

Gokulam Kerala FC are in a better position in the points table and have played better when compared to TRAU. It won't be a surprise if they come out on top.

Prediction: TRAU 1-2 Gokulam Kerala FC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar