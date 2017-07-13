I still have a couple of years more in me, says Chris Gayle

Gayle may not be that far off the mark as far as the future is concerned

For an outsider, and for most of those who were present at an event in Bengaluru on Thursday, Chris Gayle was the ''Universe Boss." In his own words, the universe boss 'doesn't just come overnight' and while that may be true, it is striking to know observe that the boss doesn't appear on the nights he is supposed to be present.

The one-off T20I against India last Sunday was Gayle's first T20 international since the World T20 final in April 2016. He last played an ODI in March 2015 -- during the World Cup -- and played 9 out of the 14 games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, sitting out of some owing to injuries and some for reasons only known to the team management.

With the big guns returning only for marquee matches and ICC tournaments -- although that is likely to change soon -- the gaping hole left in terms of cricketing endeavours does leave the cricketer with spare time. He's been utilizing that time endorsing brands, perhaps more in number than he can actually remember, in a country he believes he's most marketable in.

"I think I am more marketable in India, to be honest. Since India is my second home and I have been out in the field for so long. Cricket is the no. 1 priority, of course, but business ventures are a good thing.

"You know our cricket careers being so short, you obviously want to fall back on something. You don't want to walk away from the game and then scampering to start a new business or be associated with another business as well. I will definitely be involved more in businesses in India as the country is the No. 1 priority," the 36-year-old said, speaking to the media.

Already on the wrong side of the 30s and with youngsters breathing down his neck, Gayle could be forgiven for these off-the-field endeavours as and when he chooses to indulge in them.

As to whether the off-field camaraderies holds as much of a priority as cricket -- or whatever remains of it -- does, Gayle responded in the affirmative.

Brand endorsements and business ventures might constitute an important fragment in the twilight of Gayle's career.

"Yes, it does, (hold the same priority) to be honest with you. It is best to do such things while still being active in the sport because you're more on television and so your brand can be associated with it as well."

The Jamaican was quick to point out though, that such endeavours are far from being his only priority.

"But, I am still active, I have still got a couple of years more to play and I definitely want to play the 2019 World Cup"

For starters, it is an indication of how the most prolific run-scorer in T20 cricket looks at his future now. That he is setting targets in mind and has given the tag of 'a couple of years' to his career speaks volumes.

Since the beginning of 2017, Gayle's numbers, in stark contrast to his reputation despite the numbers have plummeted significantly. In 19 T20 innings, he averages 19.89, as opposed to his career average of 39 and has been striking the ball at 117.39 -- his career strike rate is 148.

His IPL tally of 200 runs from 9 games at 22, striking at 122 wasn't becoming of the reputation that the man had built for himself, especially with the RCB.

That was supposed to change on Sunday, with the Caribbean making his return to international cricket after a year, but it was his batting partner, Ewin Lewis, who made the news with his match-winning ton even as Gayle top-edged one Kuldeep Yadav delivery for a subdued 18 off 20.

"I don't know what way to put it but two centuries against India, he (Lewis) has been fantastic. He is a very powerful player, small player but a very powerful one. He is definitely one for the future, he is very young, very hungry.

"Once he is more consistent coming to his play, you know he will be more dangerous. He is has been putting us in a winning position which has been fantastic, he has been batting right through until the end -- that's what I love to see, especially with an opening guy," Gayle said, quite pleased with the guy who could well fill in his own boots.

But Lewis, or for that matter, Gayle alone wouldn't take the West Indies to 2019. As of this moment, they risk automatic qualification -- being the 9th ranked side -- as the top 8 teams, according to the ICC rankings on the cut-off date of September 30, 2017, are guaranteed automatic qualification, something that Gayle understands.

Ewin Lewis became only the second West Indies cricketer after Gayle to hit two T20I centuries

"We have a young ODI side. Those guys are the future. At some stage, they will represent the West Indies. With our experience, we'll try and share as much as we can because 2019 (World Cup) is just around the corner if you want to look at it realistically.

For us to be involved we need to make sure we're in that World Cup, we don't want to miss out like what happened in the Champions Trophy, so we'll try and definitely push hard for that. Everybody would work collectively and make sure West Indies is a part of the World Cup 2019."

As to whether he himself would be a part of that team if it makes to the quadrennial event, Gayle looked hopeful.

"That is in discussion, as we speak. Once there'll be a formal announcement, you'll get to know what is what. Once we're clear with the rules, whether it will change fully, we'll know how to take things forward."

WICB's policies dictate that only those cricketers who take part in the domestic 50-over competition are eligible to be selected for the ODI side. Most of the Caribbean big names, however, prioritize the T20 leagues around the world over that competition owing to increased pay that those leagues offer, something that has been at the heart of the long-standing dispute.

Despite all of it, the focus and the desire to play more is still there.

"I've been hitting the gym, still putting in the work. You need to be wary of these youngsters these days (jokingly). There are youngsters try to take your head off and say, 'Hey, he's old now, just take him down.'(laughs)," he jokes at the end of the event.

"You got to be mindful and be ready at all times. Fitness is health as well, so you try to eat healthy and look after yourself. There's a lot of travelling so you try to handle that as much as possible. But, all's well."

All's well for sure, Chris. At least on the outside, it definitely looks so. But for how long will it be well is the question to be asked.