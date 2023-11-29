Rwanda and Tanzania will clash horns in the 17th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Wednesday, November 29. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host this contest.

Tanzania, led by Clinton Rubagumya, are currently bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.405. They have already been knocked out of the competition and have had a disappointing run.

They will enter this match after losing to Namibia by 58 runs in their last outing. After being asked to chase down a stiff target of 158, Tanzania could only get themselves up to 99 for six in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Rwanda are placed sixth in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 table with one point and a net run rate of -5.700. They lost to Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe by 144 runs in their previous match.

Zimbabwe racked up 215 runs in the first innings, while Rwanda were bowled out for just 71 in 18.4 overs. Didier Ndikubwimana scored 30 runs, but apart from him, only one of their batters got into double digits.

Rwanda vs Tanzania Match Details

Match: Rwanda vs Tanzania, Match 17, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Rwanda vs Tanzania Head-to-Head

Tanzania and Rwanda have faced each other 17 times in T20Is. Tanzania have dominated this matchup, winning 15 times.

Matches Played: 17

Rwanda: 2

Tanzania: 15

No result: 0

Rwanda vs Tanzania Pitch Report

The pitch in Windhoek has been a good one for batting, but bowlers have also had their say in the tournament until now. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Rwanda vs Tanzania Weather Report

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be in the 40s and 50s. Most importantly, there is no chance of rain for the time being.

Rwanda vs Tanzania Probable XIs

Rwanda

Orchide Tuyisenge, Wilson Niyitanga, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Clinton Rubagumya (c), Oscar Manishimwe, Emmanuel Sebareme, Hamza Khan, Martin Akayezu, Muhammad Nadir, Emile Rukiriza, Zappy Bimenyimana

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c), Ivan Selemani, Omary Kitunda (wk), Amal Rajeevan, Akhil Anil, Kassim Nassoro, Ally Kimote, Salum Jumbe, Johnson Nyambo, Yalinde Nkanya, Mohamed Issa

Rwanda vs Tanzania Match Prediction

Tanzania are yet to open their account in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023. However, they hold an excellent record over Rwanda in the shortest format and will go into the match as favourites.

Prediction: Tanzania to win this ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 match.

Rwanda vs Tanzania Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

