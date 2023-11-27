ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Rwanda vs Zimbabwe: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Rwanda and Zimbabwe lock horns in the 13th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Monday, November 27, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Rwanda, led by Clinton Rubagumya, have had a disastrous campaign. They're sixth in the league with a net run rate of -4.425 after losses in two of their three games.

They lost to Namibia by 68 runs (DLS) in their previous game. Namibia scored 207-3 after being put in to bat first. Rwanda found themselves at 46-5 in 10 overs before rain played spoilsport.

Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, started the championship as one of the favourites to qualify for the T20 World Cup, but they are in danger of not advancing after losing two of their first three games.

They slumped to a shock defeat by five wickets to Uganda. After being sent in to bat, Zimbabwe only scored 136-7. Uganda took 19.1 overs to chase down the target.

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Rwanda vs Zimbabwe, Match 13, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Rwanda and Zimbabwe will be up against each other for the first time in T20Is. They haven’t met in any format till now.

Matches Played: 0

Rwanda: 0

Zimbabwe: 0

No result: 0

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for batting, but bowlers have had their say. Targets above 150 will be tough to chase down. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

There's no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity not on the higher side.

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Rwanda

Orchide Tuyisenge, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Hamza Khan, Eric Niyomugabo, Oscar Manishimwe, Clinton Rubagumya (c), Emmanuel Sebareme, Martin Akayezu, Muhammad Nadir, Zappy Bimenyimana, Emile Rukiriza

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Zimbabwe will be desperate to make a comeback after their unexpected defeat to Uganda. They should beat Rwanda, who are yet to open their account.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Sikandar Raza to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes