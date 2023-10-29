ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 is set to take place in Nepal from October 30 to November 5.

Organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), it is a crucial step in the qualification of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament will notably be held in the West Indies and the United States.

The participating teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 are Nepal, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Group A includes Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, and Singapore, while Group B consists of Bahrain, Hong Kong, Kuwait, and the UAE.

The tournament's format involves a round-robin stage, where each team in their respective group plays against the others. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, and the final match is scheduled for November 5.

The victorious team and runner-up in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 will secure qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. All the matches will be held at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur and the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: Nepal vs Singapore – October 30, 8:45 am

Match 2: United Arab Emirates vs Bahrain – October 30, 8:45 am

Match 3: Oman vs Malaysia - October 30, 1:00 pm

Match 4: Hong Kong vs Kuwait – October 30, 1:00 pm

Match 5: Singapore vs Oman – October 31, 8:45 am

Match 6: Bahrain vs Hong Kong - October 31, 8:45 am

Match 7: Malaysia vs Nepal – October 31, 1:00 pm

Match 8: Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates – October 31, 1:00 pm

Match 9: Nepal vs Oman – November 2, 8:45 am

Match 10: Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates - November 2, 8:45 am

Match 11: Singapore vs Malaysia – November 2, 1:00 pm

Match 12: Bahrain vs Kuwait – November 2, 1:00 pm

Match 13: TBD vs TBD (1st Semi-Final) – November 3, 10:45 am

Match 14: TBD vs TBD (2nd Semi-Final) – November 3, 10:45 am

Match 15: TBD vs TBD (Final) – November 5, 10:45 am

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 will be live-streamed exclusively on the FanCode app and website in India. No television channel will be broadcasting the event in the country.

Fans in the rest of the world can watch the matches live on ICC.tv.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023: Full Squads

Kuwait: Mohamed Aslam (c), Ali Zaheer, Usmangani Ibrahim, Bilal Tahir, Yasin Ishak, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Parvindar Kumar, Mirza Ahmed, Sayed Monib, Nimish Lathief, Clinto Velookkaran Anto, Mohamed Shafeeq Manakkadavath, Ilyas Ahmed.

Singapore: Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rengarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, Manpreet Singh, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Thilip Omamdurai Thilappan, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Anantha Krishna, Utsav Rakshit, Aaryan Russell Menon, Amartya Kaul, Aryaveer Chaudhary, Harsha Bharadwaj.

Hong Kong, China: Nizakat Mohammad Khan (c), Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Adit Gorawara, Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla, Raag Kapur, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Scott Stephen Mckechnie.

Bahrain: Umer Iimtiaz (c), Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Ali Butt, Sohail Ahmed, Haider Ali, Imran Javed Anwer, Junaid Aziz, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Ahmer Bin Naser, Sarfraz Ali, Yasser Nazeer, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Sachin Kumar, Sai Sarthak.

Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel, Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Binod Bhandari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Abinash Bohara.

(Reserves: Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Surya Tamang, Shyam Dhakal, Sagar Dhakal)

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood, Aaqib Ilyas Sulheri, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Mohammed Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Naseem, Bilal Khan, Ahmad Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmad, Mehran Khan, Prathik Athavale, Sandeep Goud Shreemantula, Siddharth Prasad Bukkapatnam.

Malaysia: Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Vijay Unni Suresh Unni, Muhammad Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Rizwan Haider, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Ainool Hafizs Md Yatim, Pavandeep Singh Jagjit Singh, Ahmad Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Sharvin Muniyandy, Muhammad Aiman Zaquan Muhammad Ridzuan, Muhammad Fitri Mohd Sham.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Aryansh Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind.