ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Hong Kong vs Kuwait: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Livestream

The second match of Group B of the Regional Finals - Asia for qualification to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will see Hong Kong go up against Kuwait on Monday, October 30.

Hong Kong is ranked 21st in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings. They will be looking to put up a good show and qualify for the T20 World Cup next year, which they could not do in the past two editions.

However, Hong Kong can be proud of the fact that they qualified for the 2022 Asia Cup, which was held in the T20 format. Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath will lead the batting line-up for Hong Kong, while their bowling mainstays will be Ehsan Khan and Yasim Murtaza. Their last big tournament was the Asian Games where they made the quarter-finals.

Kuwait, on the other hand, is ranked 27th in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings. They will be confident coming into the Asia Qualifier Final after winning the Sub-Regional Qualifiers. Kuwait won five out of their six matches at the Sub-Regional Qualifiers.

Meet Bhavsar and Ravija Sandaruwan will be the main batters for Kuwait while their bowling line-up will be led by Mohammed Aslam and Sayed Monib. A nation that received T20I status only in 2019, Kuwait will come into this tournament with big dreams of qualifying for the T20 World Cup next year.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs Kuwait

Date and Time: October 30, 2023, 1.15 pm IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Stadium

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is not batting-friendly. It favors teams batting second, as witnessed in the recent Tri-Nations T20I series held there, where four out of six matches were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score is 162.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Weather Report

The weather is expected to have partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 45 percent and there is a 13 percent chance of rain to disrupt the game.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Probable XIs

Hong Kong:

Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, and Ayush Shukla.

Kuwait:

Clinton Anto, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Usmanghani Ibrahim Patel (wk), Bilal Tahrir, Mohammed Aslam (c), Sayed Monib, Yasin Ishak Patel, Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq, and Ilyas Ahmed.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Match Prediction

Hong Kong will be the favorite to win this match. They have a favorable head-to-head record against Kuwait, having won both games in the last 15 months. They will also be familiar with the Mulpani Cricket Ground, having played four matches here in the Tri-Nations Series held in the last two weeks.

Prediction: Hong Kong to win.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait live streaming details and channel list:

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode