ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier East Asia Pacific will be held in Darwin, Australia from June 12 to June 21, 2023. A total of 21 matches will be played during this period.

Under 19 Men’s teams from Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and Vanuatu will lock horns to seal their place in the 2024 ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, with the winner of the event claiming direct qualification.

A titak 16 teams will be competing at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Sri Lanka 2024 of which 11 teams have already sealed automatic qualification. They are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times as per IST)

Match 1 - Monday, June 12, 5:30 AM: Indonesia v Vanuatu.

Match 2 - Monday, June 12, 5:30 AM: PNG v Fiji.

Match 3 - Monday, June 12, 9 AM: New Zealand v Japan.

Match 4 - Tuesday, June 13, 5:30 AM: Fiji v Indonesia.

Match 5 - Tuesday, June 13, 5:30 AM: Samoa v PNG.

Match 6 - Tuesday, June 13, 9 AM: Vanuatu v New Zealand.

Match 7 - Thursday, June 15, 5:30 AM: Samoa v New Zealand.

Match 8 - Thursday, June 15, 5:30 AM: Fiji v Japan.

Match 9 - Thursday, June 15, 9 AM: PNG v Indonesia.

Match 10 - Friday, June 16, 5:30 AM Japan v Vanuatu.

Match 11 - Friday, June 16, 5:30 AM, New Zealand v Fiji.

Match 12 - Friday, June 16, 9 AM, Indonesia v Samoa.

Match 13 - Sunday, June 18, 5:30 AM, Japan v Samoa.

Match 14 - Sunday, June 18, 5:30 AM, Vanuatu v Fiji.

Match 15 - Sunday, June 18, 9 AM, New Zealand v PNG.

Match 16 - Monday, June 19, 5:30 AM, Indonesia v New Zealand.

Match 17 - Monday, June 19, 5:30 AM, Samoa v Vanuatu.

Match 18 - Monday, June 19, 9 AM, PNG v Japan.

Match 19 - Wednesday, June 21, 5:30 AM, Vanuatu v PNG.

Match 20 - Wednesday, June 21, 5:30 AM, Fiji v Samoa.

Match 21 - Wednesday, June 21, 9 AM Japan v Indonesia.

ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Live-Streaming Details

Selected matches of the ICC Under-19 EAP World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. The tour pass will cost INR 49/-, while a single match pass is INR 15/-.

ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full Squads

Fiji Under-19

Jone Wesele, Noa Acawei, Josaia Baleicikobia, Metuisela Beitaki (wk), Petero Cabebula, Sosiceni Delai, Samuela Draunivudi, Delaimatuku Maraiwai, Sekove Ravoka, Siteri Tabuisulu, Seru Tupou, Peni Vuniwaqa, Tevita Waqavakatoga, Sosiceni Weleilakeba.

Indonesia Under-19

Kadek Gamantika (c), Muhammad Afis, Gede Arta, Ketut Artawan, Ferdinando Banunaek, Wayan Budiarta, Kadek Darmawan, Danilson Hawoe, Maxi Koda, Muhaddis, Ketut Pastika (wk), Gede Priandana, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Tri Rubbi, Padmakar Surve, Anjar Tadarus.

Japan Under-19

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Kento Dobell, Ryan Drake, Shogo Kimura, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Supun Navaratne (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Alexander Shirai-Patmore, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.

New Zealand Under-19

Ben Breitmeyer, Zac Cumming, Ewald Schreuder, Rahman Hekmat, Cameron Paul, Snehith Reddy, Ollie Tewatiya, Ryan Tsourgas, Oscar Jackson, Mason Clarke, Tom Jones, Will Julian, Matt Rove, Josh Olliver, Henry Christie, Connor Stewart, Alex Thompson, Sam Clode.

Papua New Guinea Under-19

Tau Trevor Griffin (c), Nelson Pate, Ware Robin, Dauncey Tom, James Frank Momo, Igo Morea, Gaba Frank, Razmi Bau, Methuselah William, Anthony Tamarua David, Suvenia Tau, Nao Tau, Aluend Boge, and Martin Taboa.

Samoa Under-19

James Baker (c), Sean Cotter, Douglas Finau, Caleb Jasmat, Uala Kaisala (wk), Benjamin Mailata, Andrew Michael, Dom Michael, Darren Roache, Bismarck Schuster, Uili Sofi, Samson Sola, Sean Solia, Fereti Suluoto, Saumani Tiai.

Vanuatu Under-19

Patrick Matautaava (c), Jarryd Allan (wk), Junior Kaltapau, Andrew Mansale, Williamsing Nalisa, Nalin Nipiko, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu, Rival Samson, Apolinaire Stephen, Ronald Tari, Darren Wotu, Womejo Wotu, Obed Yosef.

Poll : 0 votes