ICC U19 World Cup, Match 13, Afghanistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Afghanistan will take on Papua New Guinea in the 13th match of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup. Diego Martin Sporting Complex will host this Group C clash.

Afghanistan will be playing their first game of the Under 19 World Cup. They haven’t had any game time ahead of the competition. Their warm-up fixture against England was cancelled and they will have to be at their best right from the start of the competition. They have to fire in unison to kick start the competition on a winning note.

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss against Zimbabwe in their opening game of the competition. Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a mammoth 321 on the board in their 50 overs. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 93, losing the game by 228 runs. They have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Afghan side on Tuesday.

Afghanistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19, Match 13, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: January 18th 2022, Tuesday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin

Afghanistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Diego Martin Sporting Complex is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The pitch is expected to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Afghanistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Diego Martin is expected to hover between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Afghanistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Probable XIs

Afghanistan U19

Suliman Safi has been handed the responsibility of leading the Afghan side in the U19 World Cup. He will be eager to lead by example over the next few weeks.

Probable XI

Suliman Safi (c), Abdul Hadi, Bilal Ahmad, Nangyalai Khan, Noor Ahmad, Allah Noor, Bilal Sami, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Khalel Ahmad, Mohammadullah Najibullah, Naveed Zadran

Papua New Guinea U19

Rasan Kevau starred with the ball picking up three wickets but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Zimbabwe posted 321 on the board. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 93.

Probable XI

Boio Ray, Malcolm Aporo, Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Christopher Kilapat, Barnabas Maha (c), Peter Karoho (wk), Junior Morea, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, John Kariko

Afghanistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Match Prediction

Afghanistan will be playing their opening game of the competition on Tuesday. Papua New Guinea suffered a heavy loss against Zimbabwe in their first game and have to be on their toes while facing the Afghan side on Tuesday.

Afghanistan look strong on paper and expect them to kick start their competition with a win.

Prediction: Afghanistan U19 to win this encounter.

