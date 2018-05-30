ICC World XI vs West Indies: Five West Indian players to watch out for

It is very important for West Indies to get back on track before the Sri Lanka series.

Rupin Kale FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 17:48 IST 3.17K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Gayle and Andre Russell will be amongst West Indies' most important players against the World XI

West Indies, the champions of World T20 2016, will take on a star-studded World XI team in a fund-raising T20 game at Lords on Thursday (May 31).

The funds collected through his venture will go into the rebuilding of the Carribean stadiums, Ronald Webster Park and Dominica's Windsor Park, which incurred damaged due to Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in September last year.

The West Indian cricket team, who had to participate in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers to book their spot in the ODI tournament that will be held in England this year, have been down in the trenches in terms of their recent international performances. They will want to set things right against World XI on the day, more so because of the manner in which they lost their last T20 series to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Here are the five West Indian cricketers to watch out for in the game:

#1 Chris Gayle

The big-hitting left-hander had a terrific start to his IPL 2018 campaign but tapered off in the latter stages of the tournament. However, he still showed that he has a lot of hitting prowess in him and that he is perfectly capable of ripping open any bowling attack on his day.

After wreaking havoc with his willow in domestic T20 leagues across the globe, Gayle will be rearing to don the maroon of his national side against the World XI. It will be an interesting contest between him and the likes of Mohamed Shami, Adil Rashid, and Rashid Khan on the day.