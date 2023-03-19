IDK vs PKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 4

The 4th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Indian Kings (IDK) squaring off against the Pakistan Eagles (PKE) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday, March 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IDK vs PKE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Indian Kings lost their last match against the Malaysian Hawks by 12 runs. Pakistan Eagles, on the other hand, will be playing their first match.

The Indian Kings will give it their all to win the match, but the Pakistan Eagles are expected to win this encounter.

IDK vs PKE Match Details

The 4th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on March 19 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IDK vs PKE, Match 4

Date and Time: 19th March 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played here was between Pakistan Eagles and Asian All Stars, where a total of 162 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

IDK vs PKE Form Guide

IDK - L

PKE - Will be playing their first match

IDK vs PKE Probable Playing XI

IDK Playing XI

No injury updates

S Rehmanatullah (wk), A Jamaluddin, A Bipinchandra, P Pawar, S Kanee, R Kumar, S Samraj, S Pasupuleti, V Vishwanath, S Shaik, B Kumar

PKE Playing XI

No injury updates

T Rafiq (wk), M Idrees, M Anas, H Masood, W Haider, A Khan, A Shabir, M Faisal, R Haider, M Qaisar, M Moin

IDK vs PKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Rehmanatullah

S Rehmanatullah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Rafiq is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Jamaluddin

H Masood and A Jamaluddin are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Idrees played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Kumar

A Khan and R Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Kanee is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Haider

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Shaik and R Haider. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Faisal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IDK vs PKE match captain and vice-captain choices

R Kumar

R Kumar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 30 runs in the last match.

A Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khan the vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for IDK vs PKE, Match 4

R Haider

A Khan

A Jamaluddin

R Kumar

S Kanee

Indian Kings vs Pakistan Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indian Kings vs Pakistan Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Rehmanatullah

Batters: M Idrees, A Jamaluddin, H Masood

All-rounders: R Kumar, S Kanee, A Khan, A Shabir

Bowlers: M Faisal, R Haider, S Shaik

Indian Kings vs Pakistan Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Rehmanatullah

Batters: A Jamaluddin, H Masood

All-rounders: R Kumar, S Kanee, A Khan, A Shabir, K Pasupuleti

Bowlers: M Qaisar, R Haider, S Shaik

Poll : 0 votes