IK vs GA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy, Match 7

The seventh match of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy will see the Indore Knights (IK) squaring off against the Guwahati Avengers (GA) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad on Saturday, March 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IK vs GA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Indore Knights have won one of their last two matches. The Guwahati Avengers, on the other hand, lost their last match of the tournament against Chandigarh Champs by seven wickets.

The Guwahati Avengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Indore Knights are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IK vs GA Match Details

The seventh match of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy will be played on March 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IK vs GA, Match 7

Date and Time: March 25, 2023, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Patna Warriors and Nagpur Ninjas, where a total of 298 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

IK vs GA Form Guide

IK - W L

GA - L

IK vs GA Probable Playing XI

IK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Phil Mustard (wk), Dilshan Munaweera (c), Ishwar Pandey, Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, Parvinder Singh, Jjitendra Giri, Deepak Sharma, Suresh Raina, Kapil Rana, Sunil, and Jitendra Kumar.

GA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yusuf Pathan (c), Anureet Singh, Rahul Yadav (wk), Shafiq Khan, Chandrakant Ghadi, Nirwan Attri, Sonu Nagar, Amit Tomar, Vishu Khatri, Varun Khanna, and Pintu Kumar

IK vs GA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Mustard

P Mustard is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Yadav is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Raina

V Khatri and S Raina are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. A Tomar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Giri

D Munaweera and J Giri are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Pathan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Sunil

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Rana and Sunil. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Khanna is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IK vs GA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raina

S Raina will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 90 runs in the last match.

V Khatri

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Khatri as he will bat in the middle order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 70 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for IK vs GA, Match 7

V Khatri

J Giri

K Rana

Sunil

S Raina

Indore Knights vs Guwahati Avengers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indore Knights vs Guwahati Avengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: P Mustard, R Yadav, D Sharma

Batters: S Raina, V Khatri, A Tomar

All-rounders: D Munaweera, J Giri

Bowlers: Sunil, K Rana, V Khanna

Indore Knights vs Guwahati Avengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: P Mustard, R Yadav

Batters: S Raina, V Khatri, A Tomar

All-rounders: D Munaweera, J Giri, Y Pathan

Bowlers: Sunil, K Rana, A Singh

