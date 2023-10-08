ILT20 Development Tournament 2023, Braves vs Pearls, Match 15: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Live Streaming Details

The final group stage game of the ILT20 Development Tournament 2023 will take place on Sunday, October 8, between Braves and Pearls at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Braves played their last game against Blitzers, where they won the toss and elected to bat. They had a great start to their innings, and the openers added 65 runs for the first wicket. But they lost a few wickets quickly and struggled for a brief time. Abdul Ghaffar provided the finishing touch with his knock of 80 runs off 30 deliveries and helped the team post 201 runs.

Blitzers didn’t have a great start, and they lost the first wicket for just six runs. Mohammad Kamran Atta took the responsibility of taking the team out of trouble. He made 76 runs off just 44 deliveries and helped the team win the game in 19.2 overs.

Pearls took on Thunderbolts in their previous game, where Thunderbolts elected to bat after winning the toss. Thunderbolts made 141 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Dawood Ejaz and Hazrat Luqman made 30-plus runs.

Pearls chased down the target of 142 runs in 18.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. Khalid Shah and Alishan Sharafu scored a half-century each for the Pearls. Rohan Mustafa was the pick of the bowlers for Thunderbolts, and he picked up two wickets for 24 runs in five overs.

Braves vs Pearls Match Details

Match: Braves vs Pearls, Match 15

Date and Time: October 8, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Braves vs Pearls Pitch Report

The pitch will likely provide great support to the batters in this match. The average first innings score in the last five games has been 169 runs. The team winning the toss will likely look to bowl and dominate right from the word go.

Braves vs Pearls Weather Report

The temperature will likely remain around the 34-degree mark throughout this last league stage game of the tournament. The weather might be clear as well. The humidity will be over 50% during this match.

Braves vs Pearls Probable XIs

Braves

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Raees Ahmed, Asif Khan, Muhammad Usman (c). Abdul Ghaffar, Junaid Shamsuddin, CP Rizwan, Hafiz Almas, Hazrat Bilal, Jash Giyanani, Haider Ali

Pearls

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Khalid Shah, Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu (c), Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Adithya Shetty, Muhammad Rohid, Riaz Khaliq

Braves vs Pearls Match Prediction

Braves and Pearls have had a completely different route this season so far. Pearls are sitting at the top of the points table, while the Braves have won and lost an equal number of games. Both teams have a solid lineup and might produce a game of quality cricket. But it will be a challenging task for the Pearls to go past Braves here.

Prediction: Braves to win the match.

Braves vs Pearls Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode