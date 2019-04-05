×
India physio Farhart tracking players' workload in IPL

IANS
NEWS
News
05 Apr 2019, 16:06 IST
IANS Image
Indian captain Virat Kohli and team's physio Patrick Farhart. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Team India skipper Virat Kohli recently emphasised the need for players to be smart during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the World Cup is round the corner. So while the players are busy plying their trade for various franchises, national physio Patrick Farhart keeps a close watch on their fitness and workload.

While Kohli said that all the players should be cautious about injuries and niggle during the IPL so that the national team doesn't miss their services during the all-important World Cup, the onus is more on the fast bowlers and Farhart to keep an eye on the recovery process.

Be it Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah or Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Farhart is constantly in touch with the physios of the respective franchises to keep a check on their routine after a game.

Speaking to IANS, KXIP physio Brett Harrop said that he is constantly in touch with Farhart over the routine that someone like Shami is following during the IPL.

"We have been communicating on the phone and email, been a lot of communication. A lot of it has been about managing his recovery, to make sure that he has recovered well after each game. That has been the emphasis when it comes to him doing his prehab and rehab as well as him getting his massages done," he explained.

A Mumbai Indians official said that the India physio has been in constant touch with the MI management over the programme of Bumrah. In fact, Farhart had called up the MI physio Nitin Patel immediately after the pacer injured himself during their first game of the season against Delhi Capitals.

"Everyone was concerned and Patrick spoke to Nitin the next morning to gauge the situation and the future course of action as Bumrah is an integral part of the Indian team going into the World Cup in May. Bumrah's game-related training and recovery is monitored," the official said.

Another physio, part of an IPL-winning unit, said that even the Indian players in their ranks have been kept under close eye with emphasis on the recovery process as any shortcuts when it comes to stretching and ice-baths after a game can lead to the start of niggles and injuries.

"Considering the fast format of the T20 league, players often play a night game and travel the next day before playing another game the day after. That is where it is important to note that they aren't exerting too much pressure on themselves and that is what the talk has revolved around," he told IANS.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
