India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli wants the focus back on cricket ahead of the Ranchi Test

Kohli spoke to the media after the Bengaluru Test.

Kohli had a heated press conference after the Bengaluru Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that he felt a lot had been spoken about the controversy surrounding in DRS during the Bengaluru Test and it was time for both teams to move on and put their focus back on the cricket on the field.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, the 28-year-old felt that the spotlight should now fall on the remaining two Test matches in Ranchi and Dharamshala and added that the most important thing was cricket and rest of the issues were in the background.

“A lot has been given into the incident. It is time we focus on the remainder of the series. There is a lot of cricket to be played. It should not happen in bad taste. We are in Ranchi and we should look forward to tomorrow Both teams have moved ahead of Bengaluru. I think the focus should get back to the series because the priority here is on cricket. All other things happen in the background,” Kohli said.

Post the victory in the Bengaluru Test, Kohli gave some heated quotes which created quite a stir and when asked if he regretted saying the words that he said at the time, the right-hander said before speaking he gave it a thought as to what he was speaking and did not regret anything that he had said.

"I think about what I say. I don't regret anything I said. But at the same time, there's cricket to play. Mature decision to move on,” Kohli added.

Early signs from the pitch at Ranchi indicate a very short Test match, however, even in Bengaluru, we saw that a couple of days prior to the game, there was quite a bit of grass on the pitch, but come match day, that was taken off. Would we see something similar in Ranchi only time would tell.

Ranchi will, in fact, the first of the two new Test venues where the final two Tests of this long home season would be played. Following this game, the teams will head far north to Dharamshala where the fourth and concluding Test of the series will be played starting from the 25th of March.