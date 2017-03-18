India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli likely to bat in the Number 4 position

Kohli will be vital to India's cause.

Kohli has had a terrific home season so far

Indian skipper Virat Kohli could come out to bat at the fall of the second wicket in India’s first innings. The 28-year-old, who has not taken an active part in the game since the lunch session on the opening day, did not take the field on the entire second day during the Australian innings and did not either after India got off to a good start.

On the morning of Day 3, however, Kohli was seen wearing his India whites and gearing up for the game ahead of the start, going through a batting practice session under the watchful eyes of head coach Anil Kumble and the medical staff.

Virat Kohli batting in Ranchi nets this morning. Looks set to bat at fall of next wicket #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/bWbJkTnxUC — Andrew Ramsey (@ARamseyCricket) March 18, 2017

More to follow..