IPL: Pant's stump mic chatter causes uproar on social media

Rishabh Pant. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Rishabh Pant's prediction, caught on the stump mic during the Delhi Capitals' (DC) home game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has created a flutter on social media with some fans claiming the match was fixed.

According to reports, Pant on Saturday was caught on the stump mic, saying "yeh to waise bhi choka hai (this is going to go for a four)" in the fourth over when KKR's Robin Uthappa was batting.

The experienced right-hander hit the next ball for a four-off Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to get off the mark.

The video of the incident did rounds on social media with many fans crying foul as to how Pant knew before the ball was delivered that it would find the fence.

Delhi went on to win the match in the Super Over after finishing on 185/6 chasing 186 for victory.

Batting first in the Super Over, Delhi managed just 10/1 with Prasidh Krishna bowling a tight line. In reply, KKR lost Andre Russell for just four as Kagiso Rabada bowled a perfect yorker.

He followed it up with a few perfect deliveries to defend the total and win the game for Delhi.

Earlier, what KKR all-rounder Andre Russell did, Prithvi Shaw did better. But nerves got the better of the DC batsmen as the match ended in a tie and went into the Super Over.