×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL: Pant's stump mic chatter causes uproar on social media

IANS
NEWS
News
332   //    31 Mar 2019, 17:06 IST
IANS Image
Rishabh Pant. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Rishabh Pant's prediction, caught on the stump mic during the Delhi Capitals' (DC) home game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has created a flutter on social media with some fans claiming the match was fixed.

According to reports, Pant on Saturday was caught on the stump mic, saying "yeh to waise bhi choka hai (this is going to go for a four)" in the fourth over when KKR's Robin Uthappa was batting.

The experienced right-hander hit the next ball for a four-off Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to get off the mark.

The video of the incident did rounds on social media with many fans crying foul as to how Pant knew before the ball was delivered that it would find the fence.

Delhi went on to win the match in the Super Over after finishing on 185/6 chasing 186 for victory.

Batting first in the Super Over, Delhi managed just 10/1 with Prasidh Krishna bowling a tight line. In reply, KKR lost Andre Russell for just four as Kagiso Rabada bowled a perfect yorker.

He followed it up with a few perfect deliveries to defend the total and win the game for Delhi.

Earlier, what KKR all-rounder Andre Russell did, Prithvi Shaw did better. But nerves got the better of the DC batsmen as the match ended in a tie and went into the Super Over.

IANS
NEWS
The stump mic debate goes on: Pros and cons of keeping the stump mic on 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 10 players with the highest social media following
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the most followed teams on Social Media 
RELATED STORY
IPL buzz begins, so does the social media trolling 
RELATED STORY
Sarfraz apologises for comments picked up by stump mic
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: When sledging turned foes into friends
RELATED STORY
IPL: Purple Cap winner in each edition of the IPL (2008 - 2018) | StumpMic Cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB - Recounting the best encounters between the two teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Preview, Predictions, Stats and more | StumpMic Cricket
RELATED STORY
India leads top 10 popular international cricket teams on social media
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 12 | Today, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 11
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 22/3 (4.0 ov)
LIVE
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 210 runs to won from 16.0 overs
SRH VS RCB live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us