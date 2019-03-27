×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL: Punjab opt to bowl against KKR (Toss)

IANS
NEWS
News
19   //    27 Mar 2019, 20:17 IST
IANS Image
Ravichandran Ashwin. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

Ashwin, fresh from the "Mankading" row against Rajasthan Royals' barsman Jos Buttler in the last game that sparked worldwide discussions, avoided talking about the incident during the toss.

"We are a team that always wanted to be competitive. We are looking forward to another great contest today," said the off-spinner who's a regular in India's Test outfit.

Hosts KKR named an unchanged side after getting past Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in their opening match on Sunday.

Punjab, who beat Rajasthan Royals in their opener on Monday, made four changes with David Miller, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen and Varun Chakravarthy coming into the side in place of Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

Kings Xi Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, R Ashwin (Captain), Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Varun Chakravarthy

IANS
NEWS
Toss: KKR opt to field first against Sunrisers
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KKR needs to focus on these 3 key areas before their next encounter
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH : 3 key reasons why KKR beat SRH
RELATED STORY
Kolkata Knight Riders eye consecutive home game victory against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH: 3 Men who were instrumental for KKR
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One Bowler from each team who could be the best choice to bowl  the Super Over
RELATED STORY
4 players whose careers blossomed after leaving KKR 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH: 3 mistakes that cost SRH the game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP: KKR probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Flashback: KKR vs SRH
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 6
KKR 126/2 (13.0 ov)
KXIP
LIVE
Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl.
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us