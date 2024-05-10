IRE vs PAK head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series 2024

Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series will start on Friday, May 10, in Dublin. It will be a three-match series, which will help both teams finalize their playing XIs for the T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to happen next month.

Pakistan and Ireland will battle in the T20 World Cup on June 16 in Lauderhill. Ahead of that game, this series will help both teams study each other's strong and weak points.

Interestingly, Pakistan and Ireland have not played a T20I against each other since 2009. Before the Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Ireland vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20Is

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record against Ireland by 1-0. The two teams have battled in the shortest format of the game only once. The match happened at the Kennington Oval in 2009, where Pakistan emerged victorious.

Today will mark the beginning of the first-ever T20I bilateral series between Pakistan and Ireland. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats:

T20I matches played: 1

Won by Pakistan: 1

Won by Ireland: 0

IRE vs PAK head-to-head record in T20Is in Ireland

The upcoming series will take place at Dublin's Castle Avenue. Ireland has never hosted a T20I against Pakistan before. Hence, the head-to-head record between Pakistan and Ireland in Ireland stands at 0-0.

Speaking of Ireland's record at Castle Avenue, they have a 1-1 win-loss record at this venue. It will be interesting to see if they can maintain their 50% win record on this turf.

Matches played: 0

Won by Pakistan: 0

Won by Ireland: 0

Last Ireland vs Pakistan T20I match

As mentioned ahead, only one T20I between Pakistan and Ireland has taken place before. It was in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2009, when Kamran Akmal's half-century and two stumpings helped Pakistan win by 39 runs.

Pakistan scored 159/5 in the first innings of that match. In reply, Ireland reached 120/9 in 20 overs. Mohammad Amir played that game and returned with figures of 1/19 in four overs.

Brief scores: PAK 159/5 (Kamran Akmal 57, Kyle McCallan 2/26) beat IRE 120/9 (William Porterfield 40, Saeed Ajmal 4/19) by 37 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback