Munster Reds, North West Warriors, Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights are the four teams that will compete in the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2023.

Each team will play the others twice, playing a total of six matches in the league stage. The team finishing atop the points table after the group stage will be announced the champions of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2023.

All games of the competition will be played at the Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork, Ireland.

Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, May 15

Munster Reds vs North West Warriors, 3:15 pm

Tuesday, May 16

Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights, 3:15 pm

Thursday, May 18

Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds, 3:15 pm

Monday, May 22

Northern Knights vs Munster Reds, 3:15 pm

Tuesday, May 23

North West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning, 3:15 pm

Thursday, May 25

North West Warriors vs Northern Knights, 3:15 pm

Monday, August 14

Leinster Lightning vs North West Warriors, 3:15 pm

Tuesday, August 15

Munster Reds vs Northern Knights, 3:15 pm

Thursday, August 17

Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning, 3:15 pm

Monday, September 4

North West Warriors vs Munster Reds, 3:15 pm

Tuesday, September 5

Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning, 3:15 pm

Thursday, September 7

Northern Knights vs North West Warriors, 3:15 pm

Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2023: Full Squads

All games of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup 2023 will be live on Fancode for fans in India. The series pass will cost INR 49/-.

Leinster Lightning

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Simi Singh, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Tim Tector, Greg Ford, Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Reuben Wilson, Josh Little, Mikey O’Reilly, David O’Halloran, Phillipe le Roux, Adam Rosslee, Amish Sidhu, Mark Donegan, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Jack Tector

Munster Reds

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Tyrone Kane, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Michael Frost, Matt Ford, Liam McCarthy, PJ Moor, Ben White, Brandon Kruger, Matthew Weldon, Finn Catherwood, Muzamil Sherzad, Cormac Hassett, Byron McDonough, Ryan Joyce, Ryan Karanukaran

North West Warriors

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Andy McBrine (capt), Ani Chore, Raymond Curry, Stephen Doheny, Liam Doherty, Michael Erlank, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Ryan Hunter, Nathan McGuire, Ryan Macbeth, Scott Macbeth, Cameron Melly, William McClintock, Trent McKeegan, Robbie Millar, Conor Olphert, Tommy Orr, Gavin Roulston, Dhram Singh, Jared Wilson, Josh Wilson, Craig Young

Northern Knights

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Max Burton, Cade Carmichael, Matthew Foster, Matthew Humphreys, Tyron Koen,Josh Manley, John Matchett, Tom Mayes, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Cian Robertson, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Morgan Topping

