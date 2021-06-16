Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021:  Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The eighth edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy will commence on June 18, with a total of four teams - Leinster Lightning, Munster Reds, Northern Knights and North West Warriors - taking part in the competition.
The Leinster Lightning are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, winning the title five times. They will start as favorites in the upcoming edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy.
Six different venues - Civil Service CC, Pembroke CC, Eglinton CC, Mardyke CC, the Green and Bready CC - will host the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021.
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All times in IST)
June 18, Friday
Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds, 3:30 PM
Northern Knights vs North West Warriors, 8:30 PM
June 19, Saturday
Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights, 3:30 PM
Munster Reds vs North West Warriors, 8:30 PM
June 20, Sunday
Leinster Lightning vs North West Warriors, 3:00 PM
Northern Knights vs Munster Reds, 8:00 PM
June 25, Friday
North West Warriors vs Northern Knights, 3:30 PM
Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds, 8:30 PM
June 26, Saturday
North West Warriors vs Munster Reds, 3:30 PM
Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning, 8:30 PM
June 27, Sunday
North West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning, 3:00 PM
Northern Knights vs Munster Reds, 8:00 PM
September 17, Friday
Northern Knights vs North West Warriors, 3:30 PM
Leinster Lightning vs Muster Reds, 8:30 PM
September 18, Saturday
Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning, 3:30 PM
North West Warriors vs Munster Reds, 8:30 PM
September 19, Sunday
Northern Knights vs Munster Reds, 3:15 PM
Leinster Lightning vs North West Warriors, 6:30 PM
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021: Live streaming details
Cricket Ireland will stream all matches on its YouTube channel
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021: Squads
Leinster Lightning
Andy Balbirnie, Jack Tector, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders, Tim Tector, Jonathan Garth, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker
Munster Reds
Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Aaron Cawley, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Amish Sidhu, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Seamus Lynch, Peter Moor
Northern Knights
Harry Tector, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Benjamin White, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, James Cameron-Dow, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock
North West Warriors
Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, Varun Chopra, Graham Hume, Jared Wilson, Kyle Magee, Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William Smale