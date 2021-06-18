Ireland's Kevin O'Brien retires from ODI cricket

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien has called time on his ODI career to focus on T20I and Test cricket.

O'Brien, 37, made his ODI debut against England in 2006 and has gone on to feature over 150 times for Ireland.

“After 15 years playing for Ireland, I feel now is the right time to step away and retire from ODI cricket," Kevin O'Brien said in a statement released by Cricket Ireland. "It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country 153 times and the memories I take from them will last a lifetime."

"This has not been an easy decision, but after ongoing consideration, I don’t feel I can contribute to the ODI team as much as I have in the past. The hunger and love for the ODI format is no longer the same as it was and it wouldn’t be fair to Andrew, Graham, the team and our supporters to continue to play while no longer feeling at 100%."

Kevin O'Brien's illustrious ODI career

Regarded as one of the greatest players Ireland has ever produced, Kevin O'Brien is best remembered for his record-breaking 113 in the 2011 World Cup against England. His 50-ball century is still the fastest ever in a World Cup.

He is Ireland’s third-highest run-getter in the format with 3,618 runs and also their leading wicket-taker with 114 scalps. He also finished his career with 68 catches, the most by an Irishman in 50-over cricket.

However, Kevin O'Brien will still be available for Tests and T20Is. He has set his sights on making it to Ireland’s squad for the T20 World Cup and also adding to his three Test caps.

“I’ve had some unbelievable moments with the team since 2006 - the three World Cups, the personal successes and spending time travelling and playing all over the world, but I will now shift my focus and remain fully committed to T20 cricket - with two world cups in the next 18 months - and hoping to add to my three caps in Test cricket."

