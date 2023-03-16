IST vs PNL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 2

The 2nd match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Istanbul KSK (IST) squaring off against Punjab Lions Nicosia (PNL) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, March 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IST vs PNL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Istanbul KSK has various in-form players.

Punjab Lions Nicosia will give it their all to win the match, but Istanbul KSK are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IST vs PNL Match Details

The 2nd match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 16 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IST vs PNL, Match 2

Date and Time: 16th March 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Sporting Alfas and Roma Cricket Club, where a total of 217 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

IST vs PNL Form Guide

IST - Will be playing their first match

PNL - Will be playing their first match

IST vs PNL Probable Playing XI

IST Playing XI

No injury updates

M.Waqas (wk), R.Nath, I.Ataullah, A.Elech, B.Sammy, I.Elec, T.Jaber, M.Fahad, M.Ozturk, A.Turkmen, M.Eka

PNL Playing XI

No injury updates

N.Pathirana (wk), M.Ikram, R.Mazumder, S.Austin, M.Hussain, N.Kumar, C.Sadun, V.Verma, L.Singh, T.Singh, T.Singh-I

IST vs PNL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Waqas

M Waqas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Pathirana is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Nath

R Mazumder and R Nath are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Ataullah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Sammy

C Sadun and B Sammy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Elec is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Singh and M Ozturk. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IST vs PNL match captain and vice-captain choices

C Sadun

C Sadun will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

R Mazumder

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Mazumder as he will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for IST vs PNL, Match 2

R Nath

R Mazumder

C Sadun

B Sammy

I Elec

Istanbul KSK vs Punjab Lions Nicosia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Istanbul KSK vs Punjab Lions Nicosia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Waqas

Batters: R Mazumder, R Nath, I Ataullah

All-rounders: B Sammy, C Sadun, T Jaber, I Elec

Bowlers: T Singh, L Singh, M Ozturk

Istanbul KSK vs Punjab Lions Nicosia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pathirana

Batters: R Mazumder, R Nath

All-rounders: B Sammy, C Sadun, T Jaber, I Elec

Bowlers: T Singh, L Singh, M Ozturk, A Turkmen

Poll : 0 votes