Isuzu Men's T20 Smash 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Isuzu Men's T20 Smash 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by Cricket Papua New Guinea (PNG). The 2024 edition of the tournament will start on Friday, March 29. Cassowaries Men and Mudmen Men will take on each other in the first game of the tournament.

A total of four teams are going to participate in the tournament. Each team will face the other three teams twice in the league stage. The top two teams will qualify for the final, while the remaining two will play the third-place play-off match. Both these matches are scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 13.

A total of 14 matches, including the third-place play-off and final are scheduled to take place this season. All these matches will be hosted by the Amini Park in Port Moresby.

The four teams are Black Bass Men, Mariners Men, Mudmen Men, and Cassowaries Men.

The Papua New Guinea team was on a tour to Asia recently and played matches against Malaysia, Nepal, Hong Kong, and Oman. All the international players are back in the country and will join their respective franchises.

All four franchises were allowed to pick five PNG internationals and four Under-19 players in the drafts. They were allowed to pick four more players after the completion of the second draft. The last category was open to players born in PNG or holding a PNG passport.

Isuzu Men's T20 Smash 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, March 29

Match 1 - Cassowaries Men vs Mudmen Men, 09:30 AM

Saturday, March 30

Match 2 - Mariners Men vs Mudmen Men, 05:30 AM

Match 3 - Black Bass Men vs Cassowaries Men, 09:30 AM

Sunday, March 31

Match 4 - Mariners Men vs Black Bass Men, 09:30 AM

Monday, April 1

Match 5 - Black Bass Men vs Mudmen Men, 05:30 AM

Match 6 - Mariners Men vs Cassowaries Men, 09:30 AM

Saturday, April 6

Match 7 - Mariners Men vs Mudmen Men, 05:30 AM

Match 8 - Black Bass Men vs Cassowaries Men, 09:30 AM

Sunday, April 7

Match 9 - Mariners Men vs Black Bass Men, 05:30 AM

Match 10 - Cassowaries Men vs Mudmen Men, 09:30 AM

Monday, April 8

Match 11 - Black Bass Men vs Mudmen Men, 05:30 AM

Match 12 - Mariners Men vs Cassowaries Men, 09:30 AM

Saturday, April 13

3rd Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 05:30 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 AM

Isuzu Men's T20 Smash 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Isuzu Men's T20 Smash 2024: Full Squads

Black Bass Men

Chris Kamea, Frank Naime, Sese Bau, Kelly Galama, Norman Vanua (c), Doko Rupa (wk), Lekwa Henao Nao, Tony Ura, Daure Aiga, Kabua Morea, Oala Puka, Patrick Nou, Puka Raho

Mariners Men

Gaudi Toka, Malcolm Aporo, Nou Gini, Sigo Kelly, Assad Vala (c), Mahuru Dai, Toua Boga Nou, Aue Oru (wk), Herea Kilapat, John Kariko, Michael Charlie, Sam Momo, Semo Kamea

Mudmen Men

Gaba Frank, Jack Gardner, Vagi Guba, Charles Amini (c), Katenalaki Singi, Riley Hekure, Baeau Gabutu, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Anthony Tamarua David, Miria Griffin, Nosaina Pokana, Toa Nou, Wallace Opi Nou

Cassowaries Men

Dauncey Tom, Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka (c), Vagi Morea, Chad Soper, Jeremiah Nigani, Peter Karoho, Ware Robin, Hila Vare (wk), Nelson Pate (wk), Alei Nao, Igo Pako Morea, Suvenia Sean Tau

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!