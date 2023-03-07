IU vs MS Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Match

Islamabad United (IU) will play their eighth match of PSL 2023 tonight against the Multan Sultans (MS). The Islamabad-based franchise have already sealed their place in the playoffs, but will aim to finish in the top two of the standings.

United have registered five victories in seven matches. The Shadab Khan-led outfit are on a two-match winning streak at the moment. They have suffered only two defeats in PSL 2023 thus far, and one of them came against the Multan Sultans on February 19.

Shadab Khan and Co. will be keen to avenge that loss when they meet the Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tonight. Before the second clash between Multan and Islamabad in the Pakistan Super League 2023, here's a look at their head-to-head PSL record.

IU vs MS head-to-head record in PSL

Multan Sultans lead the head-to-head record in PSL matches against Islamabad United by 7-5. The Sultans are currently on a four-match winning streak against United.

IU vs MS head-to-head record in Rawalpindi ahead of PSL 2023

Multan Sultans have a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head record against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Sultans beat United by nine wickets on this ground in March 2020.

Last 5 IU vs MS matches

Islamabad United have struggled in their last few matches against the Multan Sultans. Here's a short summary of their previous five games in PSL:

MS (190/4) beat IU (138) by 52 runs, Feb 19, 2023. MS (111/4) beat IU (105/7) by 6 wickets, Feb 20, 2022. MS (217/5) beat IU (197) by 20 runs, Feb 1, 2022. MS (180/5) beat IU (149) by 31 runs, Jun 21, 2021. IU (150/6) beat MS (149) by 4 wickets, Jun 19, 2021.

Will Islamabad United end their losing streak against Multan Sultans tonight in PSL 2023?

