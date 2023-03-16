IU vs PZ Head-to-Head Stats and Records you need to know before Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Eliminator

Peshawar Zalmi will square off against Islamabad United in the Eliminator match of the PSL 2023 playoffs tonight in Lahore. It is a clash between the teams that finished third and fourth in the Pakistan Super League points table.

Islamabad United finished third by recording six wins in 10 matches, while Peshawar Zalmi ended one spot below them with five victories in 10 outings. Peshawar and Islamabad met twice during the league stage, recording one win each.

Ahead of their third and final meeting in PSL 2023, here's a look at the head-to-head record between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

IU vs PZ head-to-head record in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United's head-to-head record stands tied at 10-10. The two teams have met in 20 matches so far in the Pakistan Super League and have beaten each other 10 times.

Islamabad have been more dominant in their recent meetings against Peshawar as they have defeated them thrice in five matches. The two franchises also met in Match 29 of PSL 2023 on March 12, where a 39-ball 79 from Mohammad Haris helped Zalmi defeat United by 13 runs.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head stats before their big game tonight in Lahore:

Matches Played Won by Peshawar Zalmi Won by Islamabad United 20 10 10 In PSL 2023 - 2 1 1

IU vs PZ head-to-head record in Lahore ahead of PSL 2023 Eliminator

As mentioned earlier, Lahore will play host to the Eliminator match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. The two teams are yet to meet in Lahore this season. They played in Karachi and Rawalpindi earlier in the tournament.

Talking about their head-to-head record in Lahore, it stands level at 1-1. There is nothing to separate the two teams as they beat each other once at the Gaddafi Stadium last year.

Interestingly, one of their two battles in Lahore in PSL 2022 was the Eliminator game, where Islamabad United emerged victorious.

Matches Played in Lahore Won by Peshawar Zalmi Won by Islamabad United 2 1 1 In PSL Playoffs - 1 0 1

Last 5 IU vs PZ matches

Islamabad United have defeated Peshawar Zalmi in three out of their last five Pakistan Super League matches. Shedding some light on their battles in PSL 2023, Peshawar beat Islamabad by 13 runs on March 12, while Islamabad emerged victorious by six wickets on February 23.

Hasan Ali and Mohammad Haris won the Man of the Match award in those two matches. Here's a summary of the last five matches between Islamabad and Peshawar:

PZ (179/8) beat IU (166) by 13 runs, Mar 12, 2023. IU (159/4) beat PZ (156/8) by 6 wickets, Feb 23, 2023. IU (170/5) beat PZ (169/5) by 5 wickets, Feb 24, 2022. PZ (206/8) beat IU (196/7) by 10 runs, Feb 17, 2022. IU (172/1) beat PZ (168/6) by 9 wickets, Jan 30, 2022

Poll : 0 votes