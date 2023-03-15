JAM vs WIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Test Championship, Match 4

The fourth match of the West Indies Test Championship will see Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) squaring off against the Windward Volcanoes (WIS) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, March 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JAM vs WIS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Jamaica Scorpions will be playing their first match of the series. Windward Volcanoes, on the other hand, drew their last match against T&T Red Force.

Jamaica Scorpions will give it their all to win the match, but the Windward Volcanoes are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JAM vs WIS Match Details

The fourth match of the West Indies Test Championship will be played on March 15 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM vs WIS, Match 4

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

JAM vs WIS Form Guide

JAM - Will be playing their first match

WIS - D

JAM vs WIS Probable Playing XI

JAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Romaine Morrison, Aldaine Thomas, Nkrumah Bonner, Paul Palmer, Kirk McKenzie, Tevin Gilzene, Abhijai Mansingh, Jamie Merchant, Patrick Harty, Gordon Bryan, Alwyn Williams

WIS Playing XI

No injury updates

Tevyn Walcott, Sunil Ambris, Jerlani Robinson, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Johann Jeremiah, Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edwards, Kenneth Dember, Darius Martin

JAM vs WIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Walcott

T Walcott is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Thomas is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Ambris

A Athanaze and S Ambris are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Bonner played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Hodge

J Merchant and K Hodge are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mansingh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Mindley

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P McSween and M Mindley. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Williams is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JAM vs WIS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ambris

S Ambris will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 110 runs in the last match.

K Hodge

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Hodge as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 80 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for JAM vs WIS, Match 4

N Bonner

A Athanaze

K Hodge

S Ambris

J Merchant

Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Volcanoes Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Volcanoes Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Walcott

Batters: K Melius, S Ambris, A Athanaze

All-rounders: K Hodge, J Merchant, A Mansingh, K Cottoy

Bowlers: M Mindley, P McSween, A Williams

Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Volcanoes Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Walcott

Batters: P Palmer, N Bonner, S Ambris, A Athanaze

All-rounders: K Hodge, J Merchant, A Mansingh

Bowlers: M Mindley, K Dember, D Martin

