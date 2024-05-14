Japan Women's Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Japan Women's Premier League 2024 is a T20 tournament organized by the Japan Cricket Association (JCA). The tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, May 17, and the last match will be played on Sunday, May 19.

Eastern Waves and Western Eagles are the two teams that will be part of the tournament. A total of three matches will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto. In the last edition of the tournament, Eastern Waves won all three matches against Western Eagles.

Ahilya Chandel has been appointed as the skipper of Eastern Waves and Akari Nishimura has been appointed as the vice-captain. Erika Oda is the skipper of Western Eagles, while Shimako Kato will be her deputy.

This will be a wonderful chance for female players to showcase their skills on the turf and motivate future players and fans. The teams consist mostly of Japanese players, with 4-6 international players added to enhance the competitiveness of the tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to start after the completion of the Women’s Japan Premier League T10 2024. Both the teams containing the same set of players are a part of this tournament. The T10 tournament is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 14, and will conclude on Thursday, May 16.

Japan Women's Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, May 17

Match 1 - Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles, 6:30 AM

Saturday, May 18

Match 2 - Western Eagles vs Eastern Waves, 6:30 AM

Sunday, May 19

Match 3 - Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles, 6:30 AM

Japan Women's Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Japan Women's Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Eastern Waves

Haruna Iwasaki, Kiyo Fujikawa, Maria Corazon, Ahilya Chandel (c), Christelle Van Der Schyff, Jess Adams, Kurumi Ota, Mai Yanagida, Seika Sumi, Selina Solman, Akari Nishimura (vc & wk), Elena Kusuda, Erika Toguchiquinn, Meg Ogawa, and Shrunali Ranade.

Western Eagles

Ayumi Doi, Ekanayake Bandara, Erika Oda (c), Nonoha Yasumoto, Shimako Kato (vc), Emmerson Filsell, Hinase Goto, Ishu Karunarathna, Paulinah Mashishi, Rachel Andrew, Ni Nanda Sakarini (wk), Ayaka Kanada, Ayumi Fujikawa, and Palak Gundecha.

