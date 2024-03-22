JCL T10 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Japan Cricket Association (JCA) is all set to host the second edition of the Japan Cricket League (JCL) T10, starting on Sunday, March 24. Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto will host all the games of the campaign.

A total of 10 teams will lock horns in the campaign. They include Tigers Cricket Club, Wyverns Cricket Club, Tokyo Wombats, Alpha Quashers Yokohama, Men in Blue Tokyo, Kawasaki Knight Riders, Tokyo Titans, Rising Stars, Chiba Sharks and Sano CC

Wyverns Cricket Club, Tokyo Wombats, Tokyo Titans, Chiba Sharks, and Rising Stars are the five new teams. Tokyo Titans, Tokyo Rangers CC, and Tokyo Falcons are the three sides from the first edition that will not be a part of this competition.

Men In Blue defeated Tokyo Rangers CC by 32 runs in the inaugural season's grand finale to enter this campaign as the defending champions. Kawasaki Knight Riders ended the previous season's league stage as the table-topper with eight points from four games, staying unbeaten.

This tournament will be bigger than the first edition as two new teams have been introduced. It will be an ideal platform for all the budding cricketers to rub their shoulders with the senior players of the country and stand a chance to make it big.

JCL T10 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 24, Sunday

Match 1 - Tigers Cricket Club vs Wyverns Cricket Club, 6:30 AM

Match 2 - Tokyo Wombats vs Tigers Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

Match 3 - Wyverns Cricket Club vs Tokyo Wombats, 10:30 AM

March 30, Saturday

Match 4 - Men In Blue Tokyo vs Alpha Quashers Yokohama, 6:30 AM

Match 5 - Men In Blue Tokyo vs Tokyo Star Kings, 8:30 AM

Match 6 - Alpha Quashers Yokohama vs Tokyo Star Kings, 10:30 AM

March 31, Sunday

Match 7 - Kawasaki Knight Riders CC vs Tokyo Titans, 6:30 AM

Match 8 - Tokyo Titans vs Rising Stars, 8:30 AM

Match 9 - Rising Stars vs Kawasaki Knight Riders CC, 10:30 AM

April 6, Saturday

Match 10 - Tokyo Falcons vs Sano CC, 6:30 AM

Match 11 - Tokyo Falcons vs Chiba Sharks, 8:30 AM

Match 12 - Sano CC vs Chiba Sharks, 10:30 AM

April 7, Sunday

Semi-Final 1 - 6:00 AM

Semi-Final 2 - 8:00 AM

Third Place Playoff - 10:00 AM

Final - 12:00 PM

JCL T10 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live-stream the tournament for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the campaign.

JCL T10 2024: Full Squads

Alpha Quashers Yokohama

Aditya Phadke, Leo Joseph, Madhavan Rajendran, Nirmal Prasaath, Prathick Kulothungan, Rohit Kesari, Shanmugham Kandasamy, Sivaraj S, Srinivasa Pedada, Inderjeet Singh, Maria Joseph, Nandhakumar Rangasamy, Nihar Parmar, Ranil Wigesinghe, Shanmuga Sundaram, Wasim khan, Dharanidharan Krishnan (Wk), Milind Dongre (Wk), Mohamed Umar (Wk), Noor Ibrahim (Wk), Vimal Prasad, Ayaka Kanada, Ayush Agarwal, Dhineshkumar Nagarajan, Janardhanan Veeraraghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Ranjith Prasath, Venkatesan Perumalsamy, Yash Wagh

Kawasaki Knight Riders CC

Girish Dogra, Mani Ratnam, MD Ansari, Nikunj Pandya, Rahul Anand, Raj Kumar, Rajkamal Shanmugam, Shubham Shukla, Sourav Debnath, Tej Rudani, Abhinay Sinha, Lav Singh, Manish Bajaj, Naveen Gaur, Raman Tanwar, Updesh Bhadoriya, Vinay Iyer, Vishuddha Priyanth, Akshay Dilipkumar (Wk), Akshay Kodoth (Wk), Ashok Arivalagan (Wk), Avinash Ramakrishnan (Wk), Aarav Tiwari, Abhijeet Jha, Ashish Sharma, Babu Sampath, Manish Kumar, Pruthviraj Madineni

Men In Blue Tokyo

Ankur Kumar, Narendra Dharajiya, Saifuddin Raja, Anup Mukherjee, Sopan Shirdhonkar, Vishal Patel, Bhubanendra Mishra (Wk), Ankit Sharma, Piyush Agnihotri, Prathamesh Nagarkar, Vikas Jha, Vikas Rawat

Sano CC

Jisei Ando, Ken Okoshi, Munir Ahmad, Reo Sakurano ( c ), Ryouhei Toyoizumi, Souta Wada, Aoto Okajima, Ardene Ruhode, Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Tomoki Kurihara, Chihaya Arakawa (Wk), Shu Noguchi (Wk), Hirotake Kakinuma, Kohei Wakita, Reiji Suto, Ryan Drake, Ryuki Ozeki, Sora Ichiki, Yuto Yageta, Zubair Khan

Tigers Cricket Club

Adersh Madhu, Anas Mohamed, Anilkumar Nedumparambattu, Bharat Chugh, Gagan Suri, Pauly Pauly, Pradyumna Deshpande, Pranjal Thapliyal, Rajmunna Karoda, Ranjith Mouli, Anil Kumar, Gurman Singh, Jijo George, Manoj Bhardwaj, Mohan Sharma, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Sachin Thakur, Sujith Bastola, Ajay Kumar Thakur (Wk), Chetan Ghodasara (Wk), Shrinivas Umarane (Wk), Surya Singh (Wk), Abhijith Sasikumar, Babu TS, Deepak Sunar, Jamesh Keloth, Joe George, Kaushik Sakhiya, Nibu Thomas, Piyush Kumbhare ( c ), PK Kumar, Ragesh Nair, Roshan Dangal, Sandeep Sharma

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App